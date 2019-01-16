Martin Luther King, Jr. parade set for Monday

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will be held on January 21, 2019. The grand Marshall will be Mrs. Martha B. Sauls, age 85 of Yonkers. She attended schools in Chester and Peabody. After briefly traveling up to North Oklahoma and Florida Mrs. Saul’s became a mother of two, Grandmother of three and a Great Grandmother of two. Joining the church, her membership at Annis chapel Baptist church of Eastman, serving in many departments, President of the usher board, home and church missionary and Sunday school class and assistant teacher of the adult class, also chairman of the fundraising committee for the Dodge county progressive Baptist association in Eastman.

Mrs. Saul’s began a long work history in many establishments in Eastman such as the three fourth one café, the cotton mill factor and a host of many household and families in the community. Other projects and accomplishments served have helped to make a difference in the betterment for the people and the community.

Presently serving as commissioner of the board of Eastman housing authorizes, organizing the very first Martin Luther King Jr. Parade years after joining order of the Eastern Star, the order of the Golden Circle, held the highest honor as Worthy Matron, also Queen of South of Baxley, Mrs. Saul’s greatest love is for the people.

Reverend David C. Turner is a native of Chester and graduated from Dodge County high school class of 1982. He is a retired Aeronautical Engineer and retired Air force reserve chief master sergeant (E-9). Reverend Turner is married to Marie Locklear Turner and has three adult children, Tramitra, David C. II and Makael. Pastor Turner is now the New Caan Baptist church in Chester and is the Associate pastor of Thankful Baptist church in Yonkers. His education is as follows: Master if Divinity in Pastoral Ministry, Liberty university Baptist Theological seminary, Master of science degree in Aeronautical science with a concentration in aviation and aerospace education from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical university. His greatest passion is teaching people how to apply the true word of God in their everyday lives.
