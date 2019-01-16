The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will be held on January 21, 2019. The grand Marshall will be Mrs. Martha B. Sauls, age 85 of Yonkers. She attended schools in Chester and Peabody. After briefly traveling up to North Oklahoma and Florida Mrs. Saul’s became a mother of two, Grandmother of three and a Great Grandmother of two. Joining the church, her membership at Annis chapel Baptist church of Eastman, serving in many departments, President of the usher board, home and church missionary and Sunday school class and assistant teacher of the adult class, also chairman of the fundraising committee for the Dodge county progressive Baptist association in Eastman.
Mrs. Saul’s began a long work history in many establishments in Eastman such as the three fourth one café, the cotton mill factor and a host of many household and families in the community. Other projects and accomplishments served have helped to make a difference in the betterment for the people and the community.
Martin Luther King, Jr. parade set for Monday
