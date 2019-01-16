I didn’t know this. Investor’s Business Daily (Investors.com) says Sweden and Norway have no minimum wage laws at all and Finland’s minimum wage is 83% below the current U.S. minimum.
“Sweden partially privatized its social security program in the mid – 1990s. Britain began partially privatizing its public pension program in the late 1950s. In both countries, workers can invest a portion of their payroll taxes in individual, private accounts.”
Investors.com 1-7-19 editorial
Why not here?
Actually, we tried to get something like this. Remember Steve Forbes? The D.C. political class ridiculed his perfectly sensible plan, since Forbes was an outsider and they always resist good ideas from outside the beltway, just as they rejected “upstarts” Goldwater, Reagan, Ron Paul, Trump and some other guys from flyover country. Forbes was stopped by Republican competitors running for president in 1996 and 2000. The competition had little to offer in the way of ideas and used scare tactics to end the Forbes challenge. Yes, I voted for Forbes. Those I just mentioned were “Borked.” Remember the great Judge Robert Bork? Remember Sam Nunn voting against Bork? He should be ashamed of that vote.
Like Reagan, Trump has only the people on his side.
Liberal Democrats love gated communities for themselves but not for us. They want open borders for the masses of legal citizens here, also strict gun laws to keep us from protecting ourselves.
On his first day in office, California Governor Gavin Newsome offered a new program that would make his state the only one to offer Medicaid coverage to “undocumented young adults,” as he called the illegal invaders. What’s next?
“Build the Welfare Wall Now” says Andrew Moran on LibertyNation.com.
“Democrats funded a 287 mile wall in Jordan – LAST YEAR! But won’t fund a border wall in US!”
LibertyNation.com
