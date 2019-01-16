Why not here?

I didn’t know this. Investor’s Business Daily (Investors.com) says Sweden and Norway have no minimum wage laws at all and Finland’s minimum wage is 83% below the current U.S. minimum.
“Sweden partially privatized its social security program in the mid – 1990s. Britain began partially privatizing its public pension program in the late 1950s. In both countries, workers can invest a portion of their payroll taxes in individual, private accounts.”
Investors.com 1-7-19 editorial
Why not here?
mm
Actually, we tried to get something like this. Remember Steve Forbes? The D.C. political class ridiculed his perfectly sensible plan, since Forbes was an outsider and they always resist good ideas from outside the beltway, just as they rejected “upstarts” Goldwater, Reagan, Ron Paul, Trump and some other guys from flyover country. Forbes was stopped by Republican competitors running for president in 1996 and 2000. The competition had little to offer in the way of ideas and used scare tactics to end the Forbes challenge. Yes, I voted for Forbes. Those I just mentioned were “Borked.” Remember the great Judge Robert Bork? Remember Sam Nunn voting against Bork? He should be ashamed of that vote.
Like Reagan, Trump has only the people on his side.
Liberal Democrats love gated communities for themselves but not for us. They want open borders for the masses of legal citizens here, also strict gun laws to keep us from protecting ourselves.
On his first day in office, California Governor Gavin Newsome offered a new program that would make his state the only one to offer Medicaid coverage to “undocumented young adults,” as he called the illegal invaders. What’s next?
“Build the Welfare Wall Now” says Andrew Moran on LibertyNation.com.
“Democrats funded a 287 mile wall in Jordan – LAST YEAR! But won’t fund a border wall in US!”
LibertyNation.com

Hispanic Supremacist, one writer called Univision anchor Jorge Ramos, a good description.
“In Congress, the inmates are now running the asylum.”
Jeff Crouere on CanadaFreePress.com 1-5-19
“Socialism and Socialists always plunder the poor.”
Thomas DiLorenzo on LewRockwell.com 1-10-19
What do Jaclyn Smith, Cheryl Ladd, Meat Loaf, Kid Rock and Sarah Palin have in common? They are on a list of more than 100 conservative celebrities you should support on the great website Boycott-Liberalism.com. Don’t forget the dash.    
The site also has a long list of liberal celebrity losers and companies we should boycott, and a separate list of prominent blowhards who promised to leave America if Trump won the 2016 election. Apparently they’re all still here. Please check it out. You might find a bunch of surprises on there.
Trump media coverage: 92% negative, only 8% positive says MRC.org – highly recommended site which studies media bias.
Dave Ramsey says eliminate your mortgage, but a mortgage is the cheapest loan you can get. He’s right on many things, though. Ric Edelman on RicEdelman.com says keep your mortgage, invest elsewhere. I still have a mortgage and some stocks. Ric spells it out convincingly. Invest carefully, of course, and be patient. Warren Buffett’s stock has returned just under 20 percent per year average for 50 years, for example, not every year but a 50 year average that is impressive. I’m no fan of Warren Buffett but he knows how to make a buck. So do the folks at Home Depot. If you have no car payment, you can afford a good investment plan. Anyone can scratch up $100 per month to build a good investment program and many have amassed a small fortune this way. Many people have done well with other people’s money. Check with your investment advisor, not your insurance agent.
“Truth is better for humanity than ignorance, lies or spin. And it’s more interesting.”
Steve Sailer on VDare.com
Bumper sticker of the day: Take My Advice. I’m Not Using It.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
