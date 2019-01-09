Woman dies in head-on collision

An Eastman woman lost her life as the result of a head-on vehicle collision at approximately 9:18 p.m. on Thursday, January 3. Tina English, age 48, of Hawkinsville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith. The accident occurred at 2930 Chester Highway.
English was traveling north on the Chester Highway and did not maintain her lane, traveling across the center line and hitting a pickup truck in the side with the side of her vehicle. She then continued traveling north into the southbound lane and hit another truck head-on. No more details of the accident were available at presstime.
The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrest for December 24, 2018 – January 7, 2019.
Sheila Goolsby, age 51, of Eastman was arrested for cruelty to children 2nd degree.
James Bridges, age 37, of Milan was arrested for public drunkenness, possession of methamphetamine.
Callie Spires, age 24, of Milan was arrested for possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule IV drugs, possession and use of drug related objects.
James Patterson, age 33, of Eastman was arrested for disorderly conduct, possession of ounce or less of marijuana.
Nathaniel Belford, age 25, of Warner Robins was arrested for disorderly conduct, interference with government property.
Jason Seifert, age 22, of Camden, South Carolina was arrested for impeding the free flow of traffic.
Anthony Fowler, age 25, of Eastman was arrested for license: driving while unlicensed or expired/new resident, no brake lights or working turn signals.
Amy Jackson, age 43, of Eastman was arrested for license: driving while license suspended/revoked, seat belt violation (ages 4-18).
Lashaunda Jackson, age 25, of Eastman was arrested for license: driving while license suspended/revoked.
Kelsi Grinnery, age 20, of Eastman was arrested for license: driving while license suspended/revoked.
Gregory Pole, age 55, of Mcrae was arrested for failure to maintain lane, DUI – combo any combination of A1/A2/A3.
Joshua Johnson, age 29, of Eastman was arrested for Battery.
Bevevrly Welch, age 57, of Cochran was arrested for possession of drug related object, license, driving while license suspended/revoked, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle.
