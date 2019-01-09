Random Thoughts

I hate to see Laura Ingraham ending her radio show after 17 1/2 years. She’s probably the best of all the talk hosts and I liked her radio show better than the television show. I get tired of all the liberals she kept inviting to the TV show. I made it a point to keep up with both when possible.
Home Depot stock, up and down but mostly up, was selling at 10.61 on Mar. 29, 1996, price adjusted for splits and after a big drop was 170.22 on Dec. 28, 2018, still up more than 16 times. Not long ago I remember it was 210 or so. I use this as an example of when I bought a house in increasingly diverse Gwinnett County, Ga. In March of 1996 (we’re still in it). People who tell you to pay extra on your mortgage might not be giving you the best advice – you can do better. Invest something every month in quality stocks, even $100 or so, was good advice from Lucien Hooper. That’s one difference between financial advisors Dave Ramsey and Ric Edelman. Take advantage of dips in the market. I say take the advice of Ric Edelman (RicEdelman.com). Dave Ramsey has some good ideas but he also tells you not to buy individual stocks. I think he’s way off on that one when he says buy only mutual funds. He’s a debt freak. Ric Edelman says get a long mortgage and never pay it off. I agree with that. A mortgage is the cheapest loan you can get. Always remember the two words opportunity cost. The lender cannot cancel your mortgage if you’re keeping up your payments. The law was different during the Depression. They could call your mortgage, giving you 120 days to pay it off completely and few could – a horrible outcome. Then it was wise to pay it off. Always check with your attorney on any of this. I hate car payments and drive old paid-for cars but have changed my views on mortgages over the years. I know a CPA who tells me to pay off the house first. He’s smarter than I am but I think he’s wrong on this. Most people pay off the mortgage. That doesn’t mean they are doing the right thing. Most voters in ’64 voted for the hideous LBJ. They definitely did the wrong thing. I’m glad I voted for Goldwater.
How could Stacey Abrams graduate from Yale Law School and still refer to the USA as a democracy?
Random Thoughts
