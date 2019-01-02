Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
I hear so much back and forth talk about the relevancy of the 2nd Amendment and its future. I would like to add my two cents on this.
This Amendment is very important to the future of our country. All of us are concerned about criminal violence and the mass shootings that occurred.
One of the causes of this violence is because most Americans have turned away from God, and we are reaping the results. Many churches have closed and others are almost empty.
Another cause is one parent families or parents who do not discipline their children. Also, most states have closed their mental institutions, and mentally ill people are living in our communities without supervision, and the list continues.
The liberals always want to ban guns, but will not discuss the other important problems. If guns are banned from law-abiding people, the only people with guns are the military, the police and the criminals! I was a police officer both in the military, city and county deputy for 30 years, and never had to arrest an armed law abiding citizen. Please stop blaming law-abiding citizens for problems caused by criminals and mentally ill people.
I guarantee the thug who thinks he can come through my front door uninvited will meet my two dearest friends, “SMITH AND WESSON”!, where his head will open up like a ripe melon.
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A. F. Ret
