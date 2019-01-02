Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
In December we celebrate one of the most precious times in our lives; the birth of Jesus Christ.
After attending a funeral the other day, as far as I could see was flowers. He is gone now and I thought to myself, what would it have been like if Jesus Christ was given His flowers while He was living? If I had one last wish, it would be give me my flowers while I am alive.
Don’t wait until I am dead, give me, my few flowers now. If I have done something nice for you or made you happy, give me my flowers while I can see the beauty they bring. Whatever you have done and you get no thanks or reward, don’t stop doing good for the Master.
Go out in the vineyard and whatever good you do, your reward will be in the end. If I had a last request, this is what I would wish; give me my flowers while I live so that I can see the beauty they bring.
Instead of talking about me, I want you to give me my flowers so that I hear them and feel the comfort they bring. I have tried to live my best. When I die I want to get my rest. Give me my flowers while I yet live so I can see the beauty they bring.
Loved ones will bring flowers when you are sick or dead. I would rather have one tulip right now than a blanket of flowers when I am dead. There has never been any greater gift than when one lies down their life for another. That was our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
I just want to live each day with the power in my hand with Christ in my heart. I will look to God for guidance and to history to prevent past mistakes. If I had a final request, it would be give me my flowers while I live. I will not worry about what is wrong , but I know who is in charge.
Johnny L. Blacke, MSG (R)
