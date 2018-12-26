Arrests made by sheriff’s deputies; Dodge County Probate Court hears cases

The Dodge County Sheriff’s department reported the following arrest for December 17, 2018 through December 20, 2018.
Jennifer Marie Biron, age 22, of Cochran was arrested for felony probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for finger printable charge.
Glenn Ray Bronson, age 48, of Eastman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Leroy Covington, age 65, of Eastman was arrested for parole violation.
Stephino Demaris Harrell, age 35, of Eastman was arrested for parole violation.
Donald Koehler, age 42, of Eastman was arrested for non-resident in possession of big game without big game license receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
Jeffery Todd Parker, age 46, of Eastman was arrested for simple assault (family violence) and simple battery (family violence).
Patrick Jordan Simmons, age 28, of Eastman was arrested for probation violation.
Corey Deandre Simth, age 23, of Chester was arrested for simple battery, cruelty to children in the third degree (third or subsequent offense), felony burglary in the first degree, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call and battery (family violence, first offense, misdemeanor).
The following cases were pled on December 14, 2018 in the Dodge County Probate Court before Dodge County Probate Judge Al McCranie.
Brasheka Bryant pled guilty to Driving Under the Influence (DUI). Bryant was ordered to pay a fine of $861.00, given 12 months-probation and must provide 40 hours community service.
Wayne Allen pled guilty to reckless driving. Allen was ordered to pay a fine of $430.00, given 12 months of probation (which can be terminated upon payment of fine).
William Bruce Hampton pled guilty to following too closely and failure to maintain lane. Hampton was ordered to pay a fine of $166.00.
Trinity Ann Lowe pled guilty to driver failure to exercise due care. Lowe was ordered to pay a fine of $400.00 and given 12 months of probation (which can be terminated upon payment of fine).
Tyler Smith pled guilty to possession of open container. Smith was ordered to pay a fine of $150.00.
Clayton Howell pled guilty to driver failure to exercise due care. Howell was ordered to pay a fine of $861.00.
