Officers make arrests

Wednesday, December 19. 2018
The Eastman Police department reported the following arrest for December 10, 2018 through December 18, 2018.

Jesus Cruz, age 24, of Eastman was arrested for battery (family violence), and cruelty to children in third degree.

Willie King, age 59, of Eastman was arrested for shoplifting less than $500.00.

Kyle Materne, age 49, of Perry was arrested for driving while license was suspended/revoked.

Juan Mateo-Sebastian, age 19, of Eastman was arrested for possession and use of drug related objects, theft by taking less than $500.00, possession/purchase of alcohol under 21, giving false name/address//DOB to police officer, and obstructing law enforcement officers.

Morgan Cruz, age 20, of Eastman was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers.

Jim Daniels, age 33, of Eastman was arrested for driving while license was suspended/revoked, open container violation, and headlight requirements.

Simplicio Garcia, age 32, of Eastman was arrested for driving while license was suspended/revoked.

Yasmin Gibson, age 21, of Eastman was arrested for a bench warrant.

Cheryl Gibson, age 38, of Milan was arrested for criminal trespassing on private property.

Barbara Arnold, age 50, of Eastman was arrested for shoplifting less than $500.00, and theft by taking.

Sarah Chaffin, age 40, of Eastman was arrested for shoplifting less than $500.00.

Aquanda Facison, age 24, of Milan was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Jakara Dinkins, age 25, of Eastman was arrested for driving while license was suspended/revoked.

Antawin White, age 35, of Eastman was arrested for license violation of conditions of permit, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) alcohol 0.10 GM or more, and failure to maintain lane.

Samuel Brown, age 67, of Eastman was arrested for probation violation.

Robert Evans, age 21, of Eastman was arrested for possession of ounce or less of marijuana, and DUI alcohol 0.10 GM or more.

Brianna Hartley, age 19, of Eastman was arrested for possession of ounce or less of marijuana, and possession/purchase of alcohol under 21.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s department reported the following arrest for December 12, 2018 through December 17, 2018.

Brandon Maurice Coleman, age 21, of Leesburg was arrested for probation violation.

Julie Nicole Forbes, age 32, of Dublin was arrested for a bench warrant.

Givonni Sherre Lucas, age 44, of Eastman was arrested for felony burglary in the second degree and criminal trespass.

Calixto Agular Ortiz, age 41, of Eastman was arrested for expired or no drivers license.

Nakeata Cierra Strange, age 27, of Roberta was arrested for trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Tyus Turnage, age 23, of Macon was arrested for trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
