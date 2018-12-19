Merry Christmas to all

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, December 19. 2018
Comments (0)
Merry Christmas to all. Let’s hope saying that is still legal.
Cash for Clunkers under B.H. Obama cost taxpayers some $3 billion and was money wasted, a useless idea and complete failure. A much-needed border wall costing $5 billion would pay for itself. It would also keep pre-Democrat illegals out of the USA. No wonder Democrats fight the wall.
“Immigrant Vetting is as American as apple pie.”
Van Esser  NumbersUSA.org
Twenty percent of all immigrants in the world come to the USA. Sixty percent of illegals here are on state assistance. Demoleftists try to hedge the problem by falsely claiming they want border security.
The media will not report the true cost of illegal immigration and the crime problems we import. It’s a huge sum in money and safety we lose.
“The New York Times lies almost as frequently as the rest of us breathe.”
talk show host Dennis Prager  DennisPrager.com
Dennis Prager was set to give a high school graduation address when a bunch of the graduates walked out. His response to the young lefties as they left the building: “That’s the new way to deal with new ideas you don’t agree with. Make sure you don’t hear them.”
As I type this on Sunday night I have in the background Mark Levin on Fox Network interviewing Jon Voight – two very impressive men. Hollywood needs more Jon Voights and the right side needs more Mark Levins.
“‘Need’ now means wanting someone else’s money. ‘Greed’ means wanting to keep your own. ‘Compassion’ is when a politician arranges the transfer.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
One time a liberal made plenty of sense – sometimes it happens: “Iran is nothing but trouble, and always has been.”
Jay Rockefeller  (D-West Virginia)  6-3-13
Just think – if only the agency had sent a white stripper as the Duke lacrosse players specifically requested, the hoax wouldn’t have occurred. 
Say goodbye to The Weekly Standard, the Trump-bashing supposedly conservative magazine, probably gone by the time you read this.

Why read about Trump-bashing from the supposed right side as you try to escape it from the left. Bill Kristol and Fred Barnes swing and miss again. Circulation dropped as readers rejected the same tactics they were hearing from big media. Trump has the correct enemies.
You never hear calls for term limits from liberals so why should Republicans limit themselves when the enemy wants to stay in office forever. I’ve never hear a liberal support the idea – have you? Twelve years should be long enough to occupy a seat in D.C. (District of Corruption).
Donald Trump has the best political instinct in the Republican Party. He ignores the incessant bashing by his critics, sometimes bothering to hit back as he moves ahead, accomplishing the promises he made to the people. Imagine a president who does this. His honesty shocks the public. 
“Government cannot make us equal; it can only recognize, respect and protect us as equal before the law.”
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas 
Such perceptive remarks and honesty subject him to ridicule and hatred from leftists. The best move President George Bush 1 made was appointing Justice Thomas to the Court.
Bumper sticker of the day: No Wall, No USA.
“Why are smugglers sending these folks on a death march into the Southwestern U.S.?”
NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com 12-13-18
Good websites – no need to capitalize: SidneyPowell.com, MaryGrabar.com, BokBuster.com, AtlantaTimeMachine.com, TheLibertyDaily.com, FairUS.com, AnnCoulter.com, DailyKenn.com, Whatfinger.com, TheoSpark.net, TheBlackSphere.net, TheNationalSentinel.com, ZeroHedge.com, RicEdelman.com, 1stock1.com, ThePennyHoarder.com, MoneyWise.com, CanadaFreePress.com, CampusReform.org, TedCruz.com, HFontova.com, SharylAttkisson.com, LegalInsurrection.com, ROOTforAmerica.com, HermanCain.com, LifeZette.com, Boycott-Liberalism.com, MonicaMemo.com, JaneChastain.com, FightMusic.com.
Thanks for checking out the right side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News