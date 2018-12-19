Merry Christmas to all. Let’s hope saying that is still legal.
Cash for Clunkers under B.H. Obama cost taxpayers some $3 billion and was money wasted, a useless idea and complete failure. A much-needed border wall costing $5 billion would pay for itself. It would also keep pre-Democrat illegals out of the USA. No wonder Democrats fight the wall.
“Immigrant Vetting is as American as apple pie.”
Van Esser NumbersUSA.org
Twenty percent of all immigrants in the world come to the USA. Sixty percent of illegals here are on state assistance. Demoleftists try to hedge the problem by falsely claiming they want border security.
The media will not report the true cost of illegal immigration and the crime problems we import. It’s a huge sum in money and safety we lose.
“The New York Times lies almost as frequently as the rest of us breathe.”
talk show host Dennis Prager DennisPrager.com
Dennis Prager was set to give a high school graduation address when a bunch of the graduates walked out. His response to the young lefties as they left the building: “That’s the new way to deal with new ideas you don’t agree with. Make sure you don’t hear them.”
As I type this on Sunday night I have in the background Mark Levin on Fox Network interviewing Jon Voight – two very impressive men. Hollywood needs more Jon Voights and the right side needs more Mark Levins.
“‘Need’ now means wanting someone else’s money. ‘Greed’ means wanting to keep your own. ‘Compassion’ is when a politician arranges the transfer.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
One time a liberal made plenty of sense – sometimes it happens: “Iran is nothing but trouble, and always has been.”
Jay Rockefeller (D-West Virginia) 6-3-13
Just think – if only the agency had sent a white stripper as the Duke lacrosse players specifically requested, the hoax wouldn’t have occurred.
Say goodbye to The Weekly Standard, the Trump-bashing supposedly conservative magazine, probably gone by the time you read this.
Merry Christmas to all
