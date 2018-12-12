Police, deputies make arrests

Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests for November 21, 2018 through December 11, 2018.
Stephanie Louise Allison, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for burglary- 2nd degree (felony), criminal trespass, criminal damage to property – 2nd degree, and theft by taking.
Michael Barlow, age 21, of Danville, was arrested for theft by taking.
Herman Brown, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Delisa Dale Crawford, age 46, of Eastman, was arrested for no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (felony) (fourth or subsequence offense), knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration.
Kenneth Deese, age 52, of Eastman, was arrested for battery – family violence
Daven Hughs, age 17, of Chester, was arrested for disorderly conduct, and disruption of school.
Brandon Lee Jackson, age 21, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Jerry Lee Jackson, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Barbara Joiner, are 61, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
Josiah King, age 17, of Dublin, was arrested for probation violation.
Ronald Edgar Mccullough, age 62, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass, burglary – 2nd degree, criminal damage to property – 2nd degree, and theft by taking.
Donnie Mathew Scarborough, age 62, of Chester, was arrested for burglary – 2nd degree.
Patrick Jordan Simmons, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
David Ray White, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass, burglary – 2nd degree, criminal damage to property – 2nd degree, and theft by taking.
