Police, deputies make arrests

December 12. 2018
Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests for November 21, 2018 through December 11, 2018.

Stephanie Louise Allison, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for burglary- 2nd degree (felony), criminal trespass, criminal damage to property – 2nd degree, and theft by taking.

Michael Barlow, age 21, of Danville, was arrested for theft by taking.

Herman Brown, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Delisa Dale Crawford, age 46, of Eastman, was arrested for no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked (felony) (fourth or subsequence offense), knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration.

Kenneth Deese, age 52, of Eastman, was arrested for battery – family violence

Daven Hughs, age 17, of Chester, was arrested for disorderly conduct, and disruption of school.

Brandon Lee Jackson, age 21, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Jerry Lee Jackson, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Barbara Joiner, are 61, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Josiah King, age 17, of Dublin, was arrested for probation violation.

Ronald Edgar Mccullough, age 62, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass, burglary – 2nd degree, criminal damage to property – 2nd degree, and theft by taking.

Donnie Mathew Scarborough, age 62, of Chester, was arrested for burglary – 2nd degree.

Patrick Jordan Simmons, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

David Ray White, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass, burglary – 2nd degree, criminal damage to property – 2nd degree, and theft by taking.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests for November 21, 2018 through December 11, 2018.

Jennifer Giles, age 34, of East Dublin was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and shoplifting less that $500.00.

Matthew Breedlove, age 34, of Eastman was arrested for damage to vehicle.

Juanita Archer, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested for FTP bench warrant.

Katherine Gladin, age 25, of Swainsboro, was arrested for shoplifting less than $500.00.

Glenn Bronson, age 48, of Eastman, was arrested for license: driving while license suspended/revoked, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, and open container violation.

Diesha Roberson, age 35, of Eastman, was arrested for license: driving while license suspended/revoked.

Brett Roberson, age 37, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Juan Garcia, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested for license: driving while unlicensed or expired/new resident.

Paul Robinson, age 37, of Eastman, was arrest for FTP bench warrant.

Tori Hunter, age 42, of Chauncey, was arrested for possession of drug related object, theft by deception, and interference with government property.

Clinton Pinnell, age 48, of Eastman, was arrested for unlawful conduct during 911 call.

Willie King, age 59, of Eastman, was arrested for shoplifting less than $500.00.

Kyle Materne, age 49, of Perry, was arrested for license: driving vehicle while license suspended/revoked.

Mathew Reaves, age 41, of Eastman, arrested for shoplifting.
