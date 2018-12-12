The two worst presidents in American history were sitting on the front row at the George Bush 1 funeral, flanking the two sleazy Clintons: JC and BHO.
“Build the border wall or say goodbye to America.”
Jeff Crouere on CanadaFreePress.com
Utah Black Republican Congressperson Mia Love wasn’t Trumpian enough, and failed to excite enough Republican voters in perhaps the most Republican state, and lost by 400 votes or so to a white male liberal Democrat. She rejected Donald Trump’s campaign help, a big mistake. Lose by one vote and you lose. I think Mia had me fooled all the time – not particularly conservative. Repubs should own that state.
People who hate Trump usually hate guns. Only Republicans like guns, they figure. Non-Republican killers like guns too.
Barack Obama’s mother’s side of the family contained slave owners. His father’s side had slave traders. Both parents had PhDs. Barack went to the finest prep school in Hawaii. He never went to public school a day in his life.
A better-informed electorate would be nice. Talk host Larry Elder points out that 1/3 of millennials think George W. Bush was responsible for more killings than Joseph Stalin.
Big media now cleverly compares George Bush 1 to Donald Trump. Of course, big media hated George Bush when he was in office and still hate Donald Trump. Actually both are considerably better than their political opponents.
One thing the media-left never mentions about George Bush 1: his favorite charity was the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). It didn’t fit the media narrative. They liked to portray him as a closet bigot. GB was a very charitable man. Unfortunately he was too willing to listen to liberals who wanted him out of office.
Randon thoughts
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)