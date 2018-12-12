Randon thoughts

The two worst presidents in American history were sitting on the front row at the George Bush 1 funeral, flanking the two sleazy Clintons: JC and BHO.  
“Build the border wall or say goodbye to America.”
Jeff Crouere on CanadaFreePress.com
Utah Black Republican Congressperson Mia Love wasn’t Trumpian enough, and failed to excite enough Republican voters in perhaps the most Republican state, and lost by 400 votes or so to a white male liberal Democrat. She rejected Donald Trump’s campaign help, a big mistake. Lose by one vote and you lose. I think Mia had me fooled all the time – not particularly conservative. Repubs should own that state.
People who hate Trump usually hate guns. Only Republicans like guns, they figure. Non-Republican killers like guns too.
Barack Obama’s mother’s side of the family contained slave owners. His father’s side had slave traders. Both parents had PhDs. Barack went to the finest prep school in Hawaii. He never went to public school a day in his life.
A better-informed electorate would be nice. Talk host Larry Elder points out that 1/3 of millennials think George W. Bush was responsible for more killings than Joseph Stalin.
Big media now cleverly compares George Bush 1 to Donald Trump. Of course, big media hated George Bush when he was in office and still hate Donald Trump. Actually both are considerably better than their political opponents.
One thing the media-left never mentions about George Bush 1: his favorite charity was the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). It didn’t fit the media narrative. They liked to portray him as a closet bigot. GB was a very charitable man. Unfortunately he was too willing to listen to liberals who wanted him out of office.

Four out five Americans withhold vital information from their doctors, says Cardiologist Dr. Ken Knonhaus of Mount Dora, Florida. Don’t make this mistake. Your doctors want to help you and they need to know all they can about you. Doctors have come through for me for many years. Dr. Kronhaus is on every Thursday usually around 8 a.m. on WFLAOrlando.com 6-9 a.m., the Good Morning Orlando show with Bud Hedinger. I listen to it daily on the Internet and recommend it highly. Bud should go national. I do not watch George Step on all of us.
Bumper sticker of the day: 99% of Democrats Give the Rest a Bad Name.
I saw a TRUMP 2020 bumper sticker today on Lawrenceville Highway at I-285.  Why work your way up the ladder of holding minor offices when you can go for the big prize and win.
Protected U.S. borders are immoral, according to Democrat politicians. They seek to import more non-English speaking pre-Democrat illegal invaders to replace whites who keep abandoning the Democrat Party.  
Climate-change taxes are causing riots in France. Could Democrats bring them here? Gasoline is more than $6 per gallon in France.
Liberals have big bucks too. Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill spent $44 million and lost her reelection bid.
“… in Georgia, we are on a path that could lead to the same chaos that has befallen the once wealthy and desirable state of California.”
TheDustinInmanSociety.org   8-10-18
“Bigot: one who practices sociology without a license.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
