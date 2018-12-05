Christmas parade is set for Friday

The Eastman Lions Club is proud to recognize Marilynn Sanders, of Eastman, as the Grand Marshall of the Christmas parade.
Marilynn was born in Watertown, South Dakota, and raised in Wichita, Kansas. She lived in England from 1971 to 1976. She began her civil service career in 1972 with the USAF.
Marilynn lived in San Antonio, Texas, from 1976 until her transfer to Robins Air Force Base (AFB) in 1987. In 1993 she moved to Eastman when she married Randall Sanders.
After a 31 year career in civil service, Marilynn retired from Robins AFB in 2003. While at Robins AFB she was chief of Plans and Force Management, Services Directorate, Air Force Reserve Command.
My passion for Operation Christmas Child (OCC) is attributed to the lifelong friendship that I have with Fred Otiini Otanga and his family; a 10-year old African boy who received one of my shoebox gifts in 2003 and sent me a thank you letter.
The Eastman Lions Club Christmas Parade will be held on Friday, December 7, beginning at 7:00 p.m. with lineup at 5:30 p.m. on 3rd Avenue down by the Eastman Post Office. If you are interested in participating in the parade, you can obtain an application from any Lions Club member or at the office of the Eastman-Dodge Chamber of Commerce.
