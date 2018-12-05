LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Dear editor,
We are doomed to have a profane dialogue and culture. As a product of the 50s and 60s in Tampa, Florida and Eastman, Georgia, respectfully. Dodge County High School 1965. The term “cuss like a sailor” meant something. That began to change in 1968 when the Motion Picture Association of American Films ratings system went into effect. Filmmakers then had carte blanche to use whatever bad language as long as they got it rated properly. Life imitates art, and it wasn’t long until this kind of language filtered into everyday life. Filmmaker Martin Scorsese led the charge with films such as “Mean Streets” and the “Taxi Driver”. His “The wolf of Wall Street” holds the record for a commercial release at 506 f--bombs, according to Wikipedia.
What’s sad is for the most part, bad words in movies are placeholders for where the writer of movies would have used something far better, given the time and motivation to do, and this is true for those who utter them.
I suppose the most befuddling part for me and many others, is that a certain demographics of American society use vulgarity in the two words “Mother--f--” as a term of endearment, and if that’s not bad enough, the extreme pejorative “N” word is reproved, castigated, and chided by a plurality of American society and the world too! But, conversely, the ugly word that’s inflicted upon this segment of a race of people, they too, use this disparaging word on their own selves as a fondness for liking.
Everything evolves and gradually moves further in the abyss of darkness with a smaller in percentage of people that is bound and determined to eradicate and destroy this great country and that is the liberals, the political correctness crowd, and you, the weak, who are afraid to stand up to this loathsome human kind. It’s your country. It can be what it once was, or it can stay in the toilet and just like the filth this segment is now, end up in the septic system.
TSGT. Joseph L Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret
