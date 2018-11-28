Squaws win opener over Wayne; Indians fall short against Jackets

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams hosted AAAAA Wayne County for their season opener on this past Saturday, November 24. The Squaws came into the game ranked first in class AA to begin their season facing off with ninth ranked (AAAAA) Wayne County Lady Yellow Jackets. The Squaws defeated the Lady Jackets 62-50.
Scoring for Dodge was: Destanee Wright, 23 points; Europe Brown, 17 points; Kylie Hart, eight points including two three-pointers; Iesha Mitchell, seven points; Aniyah Black, two points; Precious Coleman, two points; Jazmine Mizell, one point.
The Indians with just a week of practice with the full team, after football season ended, fell short to Wayne County 44-56. Scoring for the Indians was: Chris Clark, 16 points including three three-pointers; RJ Carr, 11 points including three three-pointers; Timmy Johnson, seven points; Kadin Burse, four points; Noah Cummings, three points; Keldrick Beck, two points; Sir Brown, one point.
DCHS basketball has a full schedule this week on the road as they were scheduled to travel to Telfair County on Tuesday, November 27 at 6:00 p.m.
Then they will participate in the Wilcox County Tipoff Classic in Rochelle on Friday, November 30, with the girls facing Crisp County at 4:00 p.m. and the boys facing Crisp County At 5:30 p.m.
Dodge will also travel to Southwest Macon for a region game with the girls playing at 2:00 p.m. and the boys following at 3:30 p.m.
Both teams return home on Tuesday, December 4 to face Wheeler County at 6:00 p.m.