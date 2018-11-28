Police make arrests

Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests for November 20, 2018 through November 27, 2018.
Edwin Wright, age 58, of McRae was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers, driving while license is suspended/revoked and failure to yield when entering/crossing a roadway.
Brent Dunlap, age 30, of Eastman was arrested for simple battery and abuse/neglect of elderly/disabled.
Gregory Spikes, age 26, of Eastman was arrested for simple battery.
Antwan Parker, age 28, of Cochran was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers.
Jason Clements, age 21, of Eastman was arrested for driving while license is suspended/revoked and first offense driving under the influence (DUI).
Rodrick Hamilton, age 33, of Eastman was arrested for probation violation.
Iesha Woods, age 26, of Eastman was arrested for probation violation.
