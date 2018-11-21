Indians season comes to an end, Jefferson County wins 27-13

By David Bush
The Dodge County Indians traveled to Louisville on Friday night to take on the Jefferson County Warriors. Dodge County has never beaten Jefferson County. They have played a total of seven times now and Jefferson County is a perfect 7-0.
The Indians let an opportunity get away against a very beatable team. The first quarter was scoreless. Both teams drove half the field before having to punt. Then, the Indians got as close as the Warrior 24 yard line before penalties and a sack pushed the Indians out of field goal range. A well executed short punt by Peyton Bush and the punt team had Jefferson pinned down at their own 1-yard line.
Jefferson County’s talented quarterback drove the Warriors all the way down to the Dodge County 15 yard line before penalties and sacks ended their drive. The Warriors punted the ball into the end zone, giving the Indians first and 10 at the 20-yard line. Facing a third and 13 situation, R.J. Carr hit Mikhail Carr over the middle and Mikhail outran everyone to the end zone. The pass play was 83 yards and gave Dodge an early lead. The extra point by Bush was blocked, as the Warrior defense was able to blow through the middle of our line. I’m not sure what the official was watching, but the center isn’t supposed to be touched when his head is down. That call got missed completely.
The Indian defense held on the next Jefferson County possession and forced a punt. On third and 15, Erin Pitts busted through the line and carried the ball all the way down to the Warrior 22 yard line. Daylon Gordon had a nice run that would have had the Indians first and goal at the 5-yard line; however, a holding penalty brought the ball back to the 24-yard line. Peyton Bush came in eventually to try a 39-yard field goal, but the kick failed. Momentum seemed to shift and Jefferson moved down the field quickly. On first and 10 from the Dodge 22 yard line, Jefferson County connected on a pass up the middle for a touchdown. The point after was good and the Indians now trailed 7-6. On the following kickoff, Mikhail Carr fielded a short bouncing kick and returned the ball 75 yards for an apparent touchdown. The touchdown would be erased though, as a personal foul was called on the return. Another late flag brought the ball all the way back to the Jefferson County 45 yard line. The Indians would wind up punting back to Jefferson. The Warriors were pinned down at their own 6-yard line and drove the ball the length of the field to go up 14-6.
The third quarter saw the Warriors capitalize on a Dodge County fumble and go up 21-6. A nice kickoff return by Daylon Gordon had the Indians back in business at the Jefferson County 24 yard line. De’Ja Burse had a nice reception to get the Indians to the 8-yard line, first and goal. Daylon Gordon took it in from there on the next play and the point after by Bush was good. Jefferson County 21-Dodge 13. Jefferson added another touchdown in the fourth quarter. KeShawn Smokes, to make the final score 27-13 Jefferson County, blocked the extra point. Jefferson County will advance to play Rockmart in the third round. As for our Indians, a wonderful season comes to a close. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the coaches for all the countless hours that go into making the program what it is. Thank you to all the fans and parents that give their time, money and support to these kids. Thank you to the band and cheerleaders for the wonderful job they all do. And finally, thank you seniors for what you have accomplished. This senior class goes out with the most wins in Dodge County history. This senior class had a win-loss record of 38 wins and 10 losses. Congratulations guys, you are all winners.
Special thanks to Jay Mullis for game stats:
Dodge Jefferson
First downs 6 17
Rushing Atts. 34 51
Rushing yds. 185 322
Rushing TDs 1 3
Pass Yds. 87 88
Total offense 272 410
Rushing / Scoring/ Kicking Stats:
R.J. Carr- 14 carries, 49 yards, 2 for 6 passing, 87 yards
Daylon Gordon- 6 carries , 27 yards, 1TD
Erin Pitts- 9 carries, 93 yards
Mikhail Carr- 2 carries, 12 yards, 1 reception, 83yds
Peyton Bush- 5 punts, 42 yards 1/2 PAT’s, 0/1 field goals
Noah Cummings- 3 carries, 4 yards
De’Ja Burse- 1 reception, 4yards
Indians season comes to an end, Jefferson County wins 27-13
