Russ’s Sports Review

This week is the story of two teams going in opposite directions. On the positive side, there are the Dogs. The very young team is progressing nicely. They were fine Saturday as they manhandled UMass 66-27. The young kids looked good as they had plenty of playing time. I expect this Saturday to be at least a little bit different. Tech is playing pretty well and it will take the Dogs a little time to adjust to their offense. Georgia has opened as a 17-point favorite. I think they will win and probably cover the speed in the end.
The next test will be huge. Can they play with Alabama? Let’s just say, everything has to go right for Georgia to have any chance. The goal line offense has to improve and it will have to be perfect, because the chances will not be plentiful. The Bulldogs will have one huge advantage and that’s in the kicking game. Bama has their issues and Georgia has one of the best in the country with Rodrigo Blankenship. If Georgia can keep it close, who knows?
Then we have the Falcons. The Birds found a way to lose, once again, on Sunday as they dropped 22-19 to a poor Dallas team. They are now 4-6 on the year. Honestly, they are toast for the 2018 season. The question is, “What needs to happen now?” It’s really simple. They need to lose and do it often. This week should be no problem as they are an easy 13-point underdog to New Orleans on Thursday night. There should be other easy losses against Green Bay and Carolina.
Seriously though, what’s next? They have to decide if they want to keep Vic Beasley. If they pick up his 13.5 million dollar option, they will have issues keeping players like Grady Jarrett, Mohamed Sanu and Tevin Coleman. Beasley did have two sacks on Sunday and it brought his season total to three. I think it’s time to admit you have made a mistake and move on. There is little question that there will be several different Falcons in 2019. Let’s just hope they get rid of the right ones.
The offseason has just gotten underway in Major League Baseball. The Braves got the awards they deserved as Ronald Acuna, Jr. got the Rookie of the Year award and Brian Snitker was named Manager of the Year.
Did you see the end of the Arizona Fall League Championship game on Saturday? Braves prospect, Braxton Davidson hit a long walk off homer to win the championship, but somehow broke his foot in the play. Davidson is a top 30 prospect in the organization.
In case you missed it, the first big off-season trade was made on Monday night. The Yankees picked up left handed starter, James Paxton. The Mariners get three prospects including a top-pitching prospect. Paxton is good when healthy, but I will let the Yankees have him.
Now, for the Braves rumors, and there have been a couple. The biggest one seems to be that they will sign free agent outfielder Michael Brantley. I like him and he should fit perfectly in the line up. On the other side of things, it now looks like J.T. Realmuto will not be a Brave. It doesn’t look like the Marlins want to trade him. Again, that’s okay for me because I hate to put so many eggs into a catcher, especially on offense. Someone like Wilson Ramos will be fine with me. The one player I would like to see is Corey Kluber from Cleveland. I know the price will be high, but if at all doable, I think the team should go for it.