Happy Thanksgiving to all.
To desire elimination of unnecessary regulation by the EPA is not the same as wanting dirty air.
Tax confiscation, estate tax style, is another income redistribution scheme. This, along with most other forms of taxation, should be eliminated. I always liked the optional flat tax proposed by Steve Forbes in 1996. You could pay a 17 percent flat tax or keep the present convoluted tax system each year – your choice. Forbes got nowhere with his plan. The Republican in-crowd fought him in the primaries, saving the Democrats the trouble of tangling with him later on. You can see the D.C. (District of Corruption) Republican swamp dwellers care little about tax simplification and deserve to be called the Stupid Party. I’d vote for the flat 17 percent and voted for Forbes in the 1996 and 2000 Republican Primaries. Wouldn’t you figure Forbes would’ve been far better than Bob Dole or G.W. Bush?
The mid-term elections scorecard: 36 of 39 times since the War of 1861, sometimes known as the Civil War, the president’s party has lost House seats in off-year elections.
Has any society ever been improved by an influx of Muslims?
The New York Post is a good newspaper. Check it out at NYPost.com. The New York Daily News is a Trump-hating leftwing newsrag. So are the Washington P- - - and New York Slimes.
Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch are good Supreme Court choices. Way to go, Donald Trump. Long may both live. Could you imagine the losers the Demoleft Party would propose?
Yes, Republicans are the Stupid Party. Senator Rand Paul tried to defund Planned Parenthood in August. Senate Republicans blocked the bill. Rand Paul does a fine job in the Senate. Too bad so many of his colleagues are so timid and dumb.
Bill Clinton had 93 people working in the White House Personnel Office. Donald Trump has 17. Big Media claimed Clinton was a “conservative Democrat.”
“Twenty years is too long to be in Washington.”
Laura Ingraham
