Russ’s Sports Review

This week I am going to take a look at the Major League Baseball general managers meeting. As expected, there were a couple of small trades but nothing big was finished. There are a lot of rumors that the groundwork was being laid.
For months now the Braves have been connected to the Marlins’ fine catcher J.T. Realmuto. There are reports that the Braves have put a “significant offer” on the table. The question is, what exactly does that mean? The Marlins are seeking a young position player. Maybe Austin Riley and definitely, at least one, really good pitching prospect.
The Braves are loaded with pitchers. I don’t think Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint are on the table. Names like Mike Soroka, Max Fried and Ian Anderson are all on the table. Expect things to be red hot between now and December 9 when the winter meetings start. That’s where a lot of good deals get done. Personally, I like Realmuto a lot, but I don’t go crazy beyond the mentioned names. Another date to keep in mind is November 20. On that day, the 40-man roster has to be set for the rule five draft that will be done during the winter meetings.
Another spot that has to be addressed is corner outfielder. A name that has been connected to the Braves is Michael Brantley. He is a free agent who played with the Indians.
The issue with him is going to be his health. If he is healthy, I say sign him now. If the Braves are assured that he is healthy, I think there is a decent chance he will be a Brave. Former Pirate, Andrew McCutchen is also a choice.
We all know the Braves need an ace starter. They are out there, but the price is going to be really high. Names like Patrick Corbin and J.A. Happ are free agents, but two others could be had with a trade. Cleveland’s Corey Kluber is said to be available. It would be sky high because it would take Kyle Wright and then some.
I don’t think that one has a good chance of happening. The second is James Paxton from Seattle. I don’t like him quite as much as Kluber. He had some injuries, but he is quality as well. Personally, I would love Corbin, but the money will be high. Something could happen in Arizona. Names like Robbie Ray and Zack Greinke could go on the market. I would be stunned if Julio Teheran pitches for the Braves in 2019. I think his chances of returning are small.
The last needed spot is certainly the closer spot. I know the talk has been centered around bringing back Craig Kimbrel. I think there is at least some chance that it could happen. It depends on how much money will be spent early. Kimbrel is probably not going to sign before the first of the year.
A name I wouldn’t mind seeing is Cody Allen from Cleveland. He is a free agent who is coming off of a fair 2018 season. He was great in 2016 and 2018, but maybe he will be a better deal for a couple of years. Keep in mind that the Braves did get Darren O’Day from Baltimore in the Gausman trade. If O’Day is healthy, he will really help the bullpen even though it’s not as a closer.
To wrap things up, here is what I think will happen. It is going to be a very active winter. I think there will be at least one big trade. The Braves have so many quality pitching prospects. They have to move four of them. Let’s just hope they don’t deal the next Adam Wainwright. They will get help in pitching in both starters and bullpen.
Personally, I would love to see a “wow”-pitching move like Kluber or even Greinke. Patrick Corbin would also suit me just fine. I think McCutchen or Brantley will be a Brave. If you told me both were healthy, I would take Brantley. The bullpen will get an upgrade.
It could come from a number of people. They will get a catcher, but high dollar names scare me. The Braves can’t do that with Freeman. So give me Wilson Ramos and let’s play ball. This winter shouldn’t be boring for the Braves.