Indians down Yellow Jackets 39-21; Jefferson County Warriors are next
Wednesday, November 14. 2018
By David Bush
The Dodge County Indians won a hard fought battle on Friday night against a tough Jeff Davis County team.
The Indians had to overcome the wet weather and a team that played with a lot of heart. The Yellow Jackets gave our Indians a scare in the first half, but the coaches and team got things figured out and closed the deal in the second half. Mother nature sure didn’t do us any favors either, as the bottom dropped out just before game time and made things a sloppy, wet mess. Here is how it all went down.
Jeff Davis won the toss and elected to defer to the second half. The Jackets started off the game with an onside kick and with the help of the rainy conditions, were able to come up with the ball. The Jackets recovered the ball at the Dodge County 39 yard line. Jeff Davis only took five plays to get into the end zone. The extra point was good and the stunned crowd saw Dodge County get behind early by a score of 7-0.
On the next kickoff, Jeff Davis tried another onside kick, but number eight, Jayleen Lemon pounced on the ball to set Dodge up with good field position at the Indian 49 yard line. Six plays later, which included a big run by Erin Pitts, R.J. Carr took the ball into the end zone from one yard out. Peyton Bush added the extra point to tie the game up 7-7. On the following kickoff by the Indians, the Yellow Jackets returned the kickoff 95 yards for another Jeff Davis touchdown. The Jackets were good on the extra point and back on top 14-7.
Once again, Jeff Davis tried an onside kick and number 22 Javon McNeal recovered the ball at the Indian 48 yard line. Dodge County drove the ball right back down the field. R.J. Carr took the ball across the goal line again, this time from three yards out. On the extra point, Noah Cummings, after not being able to get a handle on the wet ball, rolled out to try for two points, but was tackled for a loss. So Jeff Davis still led 14-13.
The ensuing kickoff by Bush sailed out of bounds and the Jackets had the ball at their own 35 yard line. The defense held the Jackets right there and forced a punt. The Jeff Davis punter received a low snap and accidentally slipped and downed the ball with his knee at the Dodge County 27 yard line. Erin Pitts got the Indians inside the 10 yard line with another fine run on first down. A few plays later, R.J. Carr scampered into the end zone, again from three yards out to put the Indians back on top. On the extra point try, the wet conditions caused a problem again and the holder, Noah Cummings, tried for two. Again the Indians failed to convert. The score was now 19-14, with Dodge back on top in the second quarter. Peyton Bush was able to put the kickoff into the end zone for a touchback, forcing Jeff Davis to start at their own 20 yard line.
Jeff Davis was able to pick up a first down out to the 33 yard line, thanks to a penalty. Several times on this particular drive, penalties kept the drive alive. We had a facemask penalty, pass interference and false start, all on the same drive, including one face mask penalty on a punting down that even saw the ball snapped over the punter’s head. Silly mistakes kept the ball in Jeff Davis’ hands and they eventually scored the go-ahead touchdown from five yards out. Again, the extra point was good and the Indians were now trailing 21-19. Dodge County got the ball back one more time and moved right down the field, but a fumble at the Jeff Davis 27 yard line ended the threat. Jeff Davis moved the ball back into Dodge territory, but the half ended with the Jackets still up 21-19.
The second half started with Peyton Bush kicking off to Jeff Davis. Bush put the ball into the end zone, so the Jackets had to start back at their own 20 yard line. The defense held the Jackets to a three and out, forcing a punt. Jadin Johnson got a big push into the backfield and drove the man blocking him into the punter, causing a blocked punt.
The Indians took over at the Jeff Davis 29 yard line. R.J. Carr picked up a big first down all the way down to the Jeff Davis 15 yard line. The Jeff Davis defense held and Peyton Bush was sent in to try a 24 yard field goal. This time everything went smoothly and the kick was good. The Indians regained the lead and the score was now 22-21 Dodge. Bush again put the kickoff into the end zone and the Jackets would start at their own 20 yard line. Jeff Davis drove the ball down to the Indian 26 yard line before big J.T. Ellis sniffed out a screen pass, intercepted the ball and returned the ball to the Jeff Davis five yard line. The Jackets kept the Indians out of the end zone and Peyton Bush was called on again to try a 21 yard field goal. The kick was good and the Indians stretched the lead to 25-21. After another Bush kickoff, the Jackets returned the ball out to the 27 yard line, but a penalty backed them up to their own 12 yard line. The Dodge defense surrendered about 20 yards before forcing a punt. Dodge let the punt go out of bounds at the Dodge County 32 yard line. Number 14, Mikhail Carr, took the first carry all the way to the Jacket 30 yard line and then R.J. Carr ran the next carry into the end zone. The extra point was good and the Indians were pulling away 32-21.
The Jeff Davis offense took over at their own 20 yard line after another Bush touchback. On first down, the quarterback rolled out to his right and Jamal Mahan blew through and nearly broke the quarterback in half for a loss of two yards. Then number 25, Nathan Coley, intercepted an overthrown pass to get the ball back at the Jeff Davis 33 yard line. Four plays later, R.J. Carr ran in another touchdown from 20 yards out. Bush was good on the point after and the score was now 39-21 Dodge County. Jeff Davis would get the ball back one more time, but the defense stuffed them and the Indians got the ball back on downs and took a knee to run out the clock.
Next up for Dodge will be the Jefferson County Warriors. The Indians will have to travel to Louisville to play the number one seed team for Region four. Each game the Indians play will get progressively harder. Jefferson County is a perennial playoff team and our Indians have never beaten them in six previous match-ups. Jefferson County lost to Washington County earlier this year 35-14 in the only game where we both played the same opponent. Jefferson has much improved since then and I expect a back and forth close game.
Please make plans to travel to Louisville and support our Indians. I’ll see you there.
Special thanks to Jay Mullis for the game stats:
Dodge Jeff Davis
First downs 11 11
Rushing Atts. 38 41
Rushing yds. 310 179
Rushing TDs 5 2
Pass Yds. 0 51
Total offense 310 230
Rushing / Scoring/ Kicking Stats:
R.J. Carr- 21 carries, 182 yards, 5 TD
Dylon Gordon- 1 carry , 7 yards
Erin Pitts- 14 carries, 82 yards
Mikhail Carr- 2 carries, 39 yards
Peyton Bush- 3/3 PAT’s, 2/2 field goals, 24 yards
Nathan Coley: 1 interception
The Dodge County Indians won a hard fought battle on Friday night against a tough Jeff Davis County team.
The Indians had to overcome the wet weather and a team that played with a lot of heart. The Yellow Jackets gave our Indians a scare in the first half, but the coaches and team got things figured out and closed the deal in the second half. Mother nature sure didn’t do us any favors either, as the bottom dropped out just before game time and made things a sloppy, wet mess. Here is how it all went down.
Jeff Davis won the toss and elected to defer to the second half. The Jackets started off the game with an onside kick and with the help of the rainy conditions, were able to come up with the ball. The Jackets recovered the ball at the Dodge County 39 yard line. Jeff Davis only took five plays to get into the end zone. The extra point was good and the stunned crowd saw Dodge County get behind early by a score of 7-0.
On the next kickoff, Jeff Davis tried another onside kick, but number eight, Jayleen Lemon pounced on the ball to set Dodge up with good field position at the Indian 49 yard line. Six plays later, which included a big run by Erin Pitts, R.J. Carr took the ball into the end zone from one yard out. Peyton Bush added the extra point to tie the game up 7-7. On the following kickoff by the Indians, the Yellow Jackets returned the kickoff 95 yards for another Jeff Davis touchdown. The Jackets were good on the extra point and back on top 14-7.
Once again, Jeff Davis tried an onside kick and number 22 Javon McNeal recovered the ball at the Indian 48 yard line. Dodge County drove the ball right back down the field. R.J. Carr took the ball across the goal line again, this time from three yards out. On the extra point, Noah Cummings, after not being able to get a handle on the wet ball, rolled out to try for two points, but was tackled for a loss. So Jeff Davis still led 14-13.
The ensuing kickoff by Bush sailed out of bounds and the Jackets had the ball at their own 35 yard line. The defense held the Jackets right there and forced a punt. The Jeff Davis punter received a low snap and accidentally slipped and downed the ball with his knee at the Dodge County 27 yard line. Erin Pitts got the Indians inside the 10 yard line with another fine run on first down. A few plays later, R.J. Carr scampered into the end zone, again from three yards out to put the Indians back on top. On the extra point try, the wet conditions caused a problem again and the holder, Noah Cummings, tried for two. Again the Indians failed to convert. The score was now 19-14, with Dodge back on top in the second quarter. Peyton Bush was able to put the kickoff into the end zone for a touchback, forcing Jeff Davis to start at their own 20 yard line.
Jeff Davis was able to pick up a first down out to the 33 yard line, thanks to a penalty. Several times on this particular drive, penalties kept the drive alive. We had a facemask penalty, pass interference and false start, all on the same drive, including one face mask penalty on a punting down that even saw the ball snapped over the punter’s head. Silly mistakes kept the ball in Jeff Davis’ hands and they eventually scored the go-ahead touchdown from five yards out. Again, the extra point was good and the Indians were now trailing 21-19. Dodge County got the ball back one more time and moved right down the field, but a fumble at the Jeff Davis 27 yard line ended the threat. Jeff Davis moved the ball back into Dodge territory, but the half ended with the Jackets still up 21-19.
The second half started with Peyton Bush kicking off to Jeff Davis. Bush put the ball into the end zone, so the Jackets had to start back at their own 20 yard line. The defense held the Jackets to a three and out, forcing a punt. Jadin Johnson got a big push into the backfield and drove the man blocking him into the punter, causing a blocked punt.
The Indians took over at the Jeff Davis 29 yard line. R.J. Carr picked up a big first down all the way down to the Jeff Davis 15 yard line. The Jeff Davis defense held and Peyton Bush was sent in to try a 24 yard field goal. This time everything went smoothly and the kick was good. The Indians regained the lead and the score was now 22-21 Dodge. Bush again put the kickoff into the end zone and the Jackets would start at their own 20 yard line. Jeff Davis drove the ball down to the Indian 26 yard line before big J.T. Ellis sniffed out a screen pass, intercepted the ball and returned the ball to the Jeff Davis five yard line. The Jackets kept the Indians out of the end zone and Peyton Bush was called on again to try a 21 yard field goal. The kick was good and the Indians stretched the lead to 25-21. After another Bush kickoff, the Jackets returned the ball out to the 27 yard line, but a penalty backed them up to their own 12 yard line. The Dodge defense surrendered about 20 yards before forcing a punt. Dodge let the punt go out of bounds at the Dodge County 32 yard line. Number 14, Mikhail Carr, took the first carry all the way to the Jacket 30 yard line and then R.J. Carr ran the next carry into the end zone. The extra point was good and the Indians were pulling away 32-21.
The Jeff Davis offense took over at their own 20 yard line after another Bush touchback. On first down, the quarterback rolled out to his right and Jamal Mahan blew through and nearly broke the quarterback in half for a loss of two yards. Then number 25, Nathan Coley, intercepted an overthrown pass to get the ball back at the Jeff Davis 33 yard line. Four plays later, R.J. Carr ran in another touchdown from 20 yards out. Bush was good on the point after and the score was now 39-21 Dodge County. Jeff Davis would get the ball back one more time, but the defense stuffed them and the Indians got the ball back on downs and took a knee to run out the clock.
Next up for Dodge will be the Jefferson County Warriors. The Indians will have to travel to Louisville to play the number one seed team for Region four. Each game the Indians play will get progressively harder. Jefferson County is a perennial playoff team and our Indians have never beaten them in six previous match-ups. Jefferson County lost to Washington County earlier this year 35-14 in the only game where we both played the same opponent. Jefferson has much improved since then and I expect a back and forth close game.
Please make plans to travel to Louisville and support our Indians. I’ll see you there.
Special thanks to Jay Mullis for the game stats:
Dodge Jeff Davis
First downs 11 11
Rushing Atts. 38 41
Rushing yds. 310 179
Rushing TDs 5 2
Pass Yds. 0 51
Total offense 310 230
Rushing / Scoring/ Kicking Stats:
R.J. Carr- 21 carries, 182 yards, 5 TD
Dylon Gordon- 1 carry , 7 yards
Erin Pitts- 14 carries, 82 yards
Mikhail Carr- 2 carries, 39 yards
Peyton Bush- 3/3 PAT’s, 2/2 field goals, 24 yards
Nathan Coley: 1 interception
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)