Legals 11-14-18 Page 2

CHARACTER OF ACTION: To all persons (hereinafter, “Respondents”) claiming property rights of, title in, and ownership of matured, unredeemed United States savings bonds with purchasers or owners with last known addresses in the State of Georgia (“Georgia Unclaimed U.S. Savings Bonds”): take notice that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-12-237, Petitioner has caused to be filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County a Petition for Declaratory Judgment seeking a judgment declaring property rights to, title in, ownership of, and proceeds from Georgia Unclaimed U.S. Savings Bonds, which are unclaimed property and subject to the provisions of Georgia’s Disposition of Unclaimed Property Act, are subject to escheat to the State of Georgia with property rights to, title in, ownership of, and proceeds from said bonds vesting in the State of Georgia.
Respondents are hereby noticed and commanded to be and appear at the court in which this action is pending within sixty (60) days of the Date of the Order for Service by Publication. Respondents are to file any response or answer with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Fulton County at the following address: 136 Pryor Street SW, Suite C-155, Atlanta, Georgia 30303, with a copy of such response or answer to be sent to the Attorney for Petitioner, whose name and address is: James B. Manley, Jr., Special Assistant Attorney General, Troutman Sanders LLP, Bank of America Plaza, 600 Peachtree Street, N.E., Suite 3000, Atlanta, Georgia 30308-2216.
Witness, The Hon. John J. Goger, Fulton County Superior Court Judge.
Cathelene Robinson, Clerk
CLERK, FULTON COUNTY
SUPERIOR COURT
NAME CHANGE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: NAME CHANGE
LYNN CAROL MULLIS
Civil Action File No. 18V-8478
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that LYNN CAROL MULLIS, the undersigned, filed her Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 2nd day of NOVEMBER 2018, praying for a change in the name change in the name of the petitioner from LYNN CAROL MULLIS to LYNN MULLIS JOHNSON.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 2nd day of NOVEMBER, 2018.
LYNN MULLIS
Petitioner prose
PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ESTATE OF CHARLES R. BOOTH, Deceased
Estate No.: _______________
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
SELECTION BY HEIR AND CONSENT OF HEIR TO WAIVER OF BOND AND/OR GRANT OF CERTAIN POWERS
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
PROBATE COURT
TO: All interested persons: DAWN RITZ has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of CHARLES R. BOOTH, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before December 5, 2018. All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE, Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue #100
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Facsimile No.: 478-374-1512