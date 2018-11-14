Legals 11-14-18 Page 1
Wednesday, November 14. 2018
CONDEMNATIONS
GPN 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on AUGUST 8, 2018, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
2015 TOYOTA COROLLA
(VIN: 2T1BUR111E3FC359519)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11 (c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 2nd day of NOVEMBER, 2018.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
GPN 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on OCTOBER 18, 2018, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
SEVEN HUNDRED THIRTY THREE DOLLARS ($733.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11 (c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 2nd day of NOVEMBER, 2018.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS
AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ANN JUMP FRANCIS, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 17th day of October 2018.
PATRICIA J. WILLIAMS
P.O. Box 4493
Eastman, GA 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP, PC
Attorney at Law
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS
AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of DANNY RAY MULLIS, late of Dodge County, Georgia deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 29th day of October, 2018.
ANGELA J. HARDY/
DYRON CHARLES MULLIS
Probate Court, Dodge County
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS
AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN CASWELL JOHNSON
All creditors of the Estate of JOHN CASWELL JOHNSON, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said state are required to make immediate payment to us.
This the 22nd day of October, 2018.
LISA ELAINE
JOHNSON GLISSON
and
MICHAEL CASWELL
JOHNSON, SR.,
Executors of the Estate of
JOHN CASWELL JOHNSON, Deceased
143 Plainfield Road
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS
AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF LOUIE JOE “SONNY” STANLEY
All creditors of the Estate of LOUIE JOE “SONNY” STANLEY are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 23rd day of October, 2018.
HENRIETTA Y. ANDERSON,
Administratrix of the Estate of
LOUIE JOE “SONNY” STANLEY, Deceased
STRAUGHAN & STRAUGHAN
Attorneys for said Estate
P.O. Box 55567
McRae-Helena, GA 31055
229-868-5629
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS
AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF HUBERT JEFFERSON EVANS
All creditors of the Estate of HUBERT JEFFERSON EVANS, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This the 5th day of October, 2018.
ROBBIN G. EVANS,
Executor of the
Estate of HUBERT JEFFERSON EVANS, Deceased
5801 6th Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS
AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF JEFFERY NEAL LISTER
All creditors of the Estate of JEFFERY NEAL LISTER are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 26th day of October, 2018.
TONYA L. KEMP,
Administrator of the
Estate of JEFFERY NEAL LISTER, Deceased
TONYA L. KEMP
714 Isham Springs Road
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS
AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ERNEST HUDSON SMITH, late of Dodge County, Georgia deceased are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 30th day of OCTOBER, 2018.
SHERRY SMITH BARLOW,
Executor of the Estate of
ERNEST HUDSON SMITH, Deceased
AL MCCRANIE
Probate Court, Dodge County
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
DIVORCES
GPN 08
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
FRANKIE BRYANT,
Plaintiff,
JAMES BRYANT,
Defendant
Civil Action File No. 18V-8480
NOTICE OF SUMMONS-
SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: JAMES BRYANT, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking DIVORCE was filed against you in said court on NOVEMBER 9th, 2018, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on NOVEMBER 9th, 2018 you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon FRANKIE BRYANT, plaintiff, whose address is P.O. BOX 5086; EASTMAN, GA 31023, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable C. Michael Johnson, Judge of said Court.
This the 9th day of November, 2018.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge, County
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
GPN 10
CITATION TO INTERESTED PARTIES
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
ESTATE NO.2018-TG-0136
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
TO: (WHOM IT MAY CONCERN) AND (KATHY CRUZ / BRENDA SAPP) CHRISTOPHER DARLENE PEACOCK, Petitioner(s) have applied to be appointed permanent guardian(s) of HOPE ANN PEACOCK, a minor:
If you have any obligation to either the establishment of a permanent guardianship, or to the selection of the Petitioner(s) as permanent guardians, or both, you must file a written objection setting forth the grounds of any such objection with this Court within ten days of the date you are personally served; or within 14 days of the date that notice was mailed to you; or within 10 days following the date of the second publication of this citation.
All pleadings must be signed before a notary public or probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the below address/telephone number for the required filing fees.
A hearing on this Petition shall be held in this Probate Court in DODGE County, Courtroom, 5401 Anson Avenue, Eastman, Georgia on NOVEMBER 29, 2018 at 10 o’clock am.
AL MCCRANIE
PROBATE JUDGE
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
GPN 10
CITATION TO BIOLOGICAL FATHER
Georgia, Dodge County
Estate No. 2018-TG-0136
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, biological father of HOPE ANN PEACOCK, a minor:
CHRISTOPHER DARLENE PEACOCK, Petitioner(s) has applied to be appointed permanent guardian(s) of the above minor
If you have any objection to the granting of this petition, you must: 1) file a written objection setting forth the grounds of any such objection with this Court within 14 days of the date you are personally served; the date that notice was mailed to you; or the day following the date of the second publication of the citation, AND you must 2) file a petition to legitimate the minor within 30 days of the hearing on your objection.
If you fail to file a petition for legitimation within 30 days or your petition is dismissed for failure to prosecute, or if an order issues on you petition which does not name you as the father of the minor, you will have no further rights to receive notice or object to the appointment of a permanent guardian for the minor.
All pleadings must be signed before a notary public or probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleading, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the below address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. A hearing on this Petition shall be held in this Probate Court in DODGE County, courtroom, 5401 Anson Avenue, Eastman, Georgia on NOVEMBER 29, 2018 at 10 o’clock am.
AL MCCRANIE
PROBATE JUDGE
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
FORECLOSURES
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated September 23, 2003, from ROSETTA TARVER and JAMES W. TARVER to CITIFINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., recorded on September 24, 2003 in Deed Book 454 at Page 282 Dodge County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to NEW YORK MORTGAGE FUNDING, LLC by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated September 23, 2003, in the amount of $35,649.72, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Dodge County, Georgia, on DECEMBER 4, 2018 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the “Property”):
ALL OF THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF CHAUNCEY, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, SAID TRACT BEING A PORTION OF THE MAXINE HOLLOMAN TRACT AS DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 140 PAGES 45-47 OF SAID COUNTY RECORDS AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID HOLLOMAN TRACT, SAID POINT ALSO BEING 443 FEET FROM THE SOUTHERN MARGIN OF U.S. HIGHWAY # 341 AS MEASURED SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE WESTERN MARGIN OF AN UNNAMED DIRT STREET TO THE NORTHERN MARGIN OF BUSH AVENUE, THENCE ALONG SAID MARGIN NORTH 80 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 70 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID MARGIN NORTH 80 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT THENCE NORTH 10 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 80 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE SOUTH 80 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE SOUTH 10 DEGREES 00 MINUTES WEST A, DISTANCE OF 80 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT IS BOUNDED AS FOLLOWS: SOUTH BY BUSH AVENUE 50 FEET, WEST BY WALLACE ADAMS 80 FEET, NORTH BY OLD MILL POND 50 FEET, AND EAST BY MAXINE HOLLOMAN 80 FEET. TAX MAP REFERENCE 052A-023 BEING THAT PARCEL OF LAND CONVEYED TO JAMES W. TARVER FROM MAXINE HOLLOMAN BY THAT DEED DATED 10/19/1978 AND RECORDED 11/02/1978 IN DEED BOOK 156, AT PAGE 232 OF THE DODGE COUNTY, GA PUBLIC REGISTRY.
The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys’ fees has been given as provided by law.
To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property is ROSETTA TARVER and JAMES W. TARVER.
The property, being commonly known as 76 BUSH STREET, CHAUNCEY, GA 31011, in Dodge County, will be sold as the property of ROSETTA TARVER and JAMES W. TARVER, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: BSI Financial Services, 400 East Royal Lane, Suite 290, Irving, TX 75039, 814-827-4661. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
NEW YORK MORTGAGE
FUNDING, LLC
as Attorney in Fact for
ROSETTA TARVER and
JAMES W. TARVER
Albertelli Law
100 Galleria Parkway
Suite 960
Atlanta, GA 30339
Phone: (770) 373-4242
By: Cory Sims For the Firm
THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
17-026613 A-4672579
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY.
By virtue of the power of sale contained in the DEED TO SECURE DEBT given by JEREMY M. CORNELIUS and YVONNE M. CORNELIUS to THE CITIZENS BANK OF COCHRAN dated June 30, 2016, and recorded in Deed Book 816, Page 160-163, in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Ga., conveying the below-described property, to secure that certain note given by Jeremy M. Cornelius to The Citizens Bank of Cochran in the original principal amount of $26,027.00 with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the FIRST TUESDAY IN DECEMBER 2018, the following described property:
0.81 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, IN LAND LOT 248 IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO LOCATE THE POINT OF BEGINNING, START AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE CENTERLINE OF U.S. HIGHWAY NO. 280 WITH THE CENTERLINE OF FAIR HAVEN CHURCH ROAD A/K/A OLD EASTMAN ROAD AND RUN THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF FAIR HAVEN CHURCH ROAD A DISTANCE OF 289.0 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 80 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST 21.3 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST MARGIN OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF FAIR HAVEN CHURCH ROAD, WHICH POINT SHALL BE REFERRED TO AS THE POINT OF BEGINNING, RUNNING THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING SOUTH 80 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST 236.87 FEET; THENCE NORTH 2 DEGREES 1 MINUTE 3 SECONDS WEST 166.53 FEET; THENCE NORTH 83 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 39 SECONDS EAST 58.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 83 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST 152.00 FEET; THENCE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE WEST MARGIN OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF FAIR HAVEN CHURCH ROAD ALONG A CURVE TO THE LEFT HAVING A RADIUS OF 3202.88 FEET, AN ARC LENGTH OF 153.10 FEET, AND A CHORD BEARING AND DISTANCE OF SOUTH11 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 5 SECONDS EAST 153.09 FEET TO A POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY IS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED FOR BARBARA R. HARDIN AND BRENDA R. JAMIESON BY OLIN J. MCLEOD, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR DATED DECEMBER 4, 2006, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 36, PAGE 48, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AT 6136 FAIR HAVEN CHURCH ROAD, RHINE, GA 31077-4110.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC FOR ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The above property is located at: 6136 FAIR HAVEN CHURCH ROAD, RHINE, GA 31077-4110.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the person or persons who may be in the possession of such property is JEREMY M. CORNELIUS and YVONNE M. CORNELIUS.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to all outstanding ad valorem taxes and/or assessments and/or restrictions and/or zoning ordinances and/or covenants; matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; and matters of record superior to the DEED TO SECURE DEBT.
Notice has been given of intention to collect attorney’s fees in accordance with the terms of the note secured by the property.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U. S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the DEED TO SECURE DEBT.
THIS LAW FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
The name, address, and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the DEED TO SECURE DEBT is MR. CALEB R. HARWELL, LENDER, COMMUNITY BANK OF DUBLIN- LAURENS COUNTY, 605 BELLEVUE AVENUE, DUBLIN, GA 31021. 478-272-9650 EXT. 6220.
THE CITIZENS BANK
OF COCHRAN
Attorney-in-Fact for
JEREMY M. CORNELIUS and
YVONNE M. CORNELIUS
EDWARD B. CLAXTON III
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 16459
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-272-9965
FORFEITURE/ SEIZURE
GPN 12
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF FUTON COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: SUBJECT TO THE DISPOSITION OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACT
LYNNETTE T. RILEY, COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE, STATE OF GEORGIA,
CIVIL ACTION FILE
NO. 2018CV310020
Petitioner.
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY
PUBLICATION
PETITIONER: LYNNETTE T. RILEY, COMMISSIONER OF REVENUE, STATE OF GEORGIA
MATTER: IN RE: SUBJECT TO THE DISPOSITION OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY ACT
DATE ACTION WAS FILED: September 5, 2018
DATE OF ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION: September 17, 2018
