Last week’s 2018 general election brought changes as republicans won Georgia state offices and all the constitutional amendments passed as well as the state referendums passing in Dodge County and statewide.
As of Monday night, the Georgia Secretary of States website was reporting unofficially that all 159 Georgia counties and the 2,634 precincts were 100 percent complete.
Locally, incumbent Michael Jones won over Ellis Cofield for the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor. Jones received 3,581 votes or 59.76 percent to Cofield’s 2,393 votes or 39.94 percent. Write-in votes tallied 18 or .30 percent.
In the governor’s election, republican Brian Kemp took Dodge County with 5,213 votes compared to democrat Stacey Abrams’ 1,814 votes and to libertarian Ted Metz’s 24 votes.
Kemp takes Dodge
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)