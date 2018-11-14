Kemp takes Dodge

Wednesday, November 14. 2018
Last week’s 2018 general election brought changes as republicans won Georgia state offices and all the constitutional amendments passed as well as the state referendums passing in Dodge County and statewide.

As of Monday night, the Georgia Secretary of States website was reporting unofficially that all 159 Georgia counties and the 2,634 precincts were 100 percent complete.

Locally, incumbent Michael Jones won over Ellis Cofield for the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor. Jones received 3,581 votes or 59.76 percent to Cofield’s 2,393 votes or 39.94 percent. Write-in votes tallied 18 or .30 percent.

In the governor’s election, republican Brian Kemp took Dodge County with 5,213 votes compared to democrat Stacey Abrams’ 1,814 votes and to libertarian Ted Metz’s 24 votes.

Totals statewide for the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, commissioner of agriculture, commissioner of insurance, state school superintendent, commissioner of labor and public service commissioner for district five were much closer.

There will be two run-off elections on December 4, 2018. For Georgia Secretary of State, republican Brad Raffensperger will go up against democrat John Barrow. For the Public Service Commission, District 3 seat, republican incumbent Chuck Eaton will face democrat Lindy Miller.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, state law requires counties to certify their election results no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. Dodge County certified their results on Friday, November 9, 2018. With 11,055 registered voters in Dodge County, 63.94% or 7,069 individuals voted.
