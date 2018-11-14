Randon thoughts

Republicans should have repealed Obamacare and replaced it with something better, not hard to find but too many swamp-dwelling Republicans wouldn’t fight back, a familiar tune. Paul Ryan generally did nothing to stop Obama socialism. We need Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan as minority leader in the new House lineup.
I live in the 7th Congressional District near the Ronald Reagan Parkway and Brookwood High School and voted early. The place I voted at was a few miles from home in Snellville and it was in Hank Johnson’s district instead of Rob Woodall’s, so I voted for Hank’s Republican opponent Joe Profit, former Atlanta Falcon running back. Even though I voted early I do not support early voting. In Florida and other places we get a lot of late voting. The election isn’t over until the vote-rigging is finished.
Most candidates President Trump campaigned for won in November, which should almost guarantee a Republican presidential victory in 2020. The Democrat Party has become increasingly radicalized and the media have become part of the Democrat socialists. Demo mob loudmouths won control of the House.
Bad schools are indoctrination centers: “Kids are losing track of the truth”, says Matt Schlapp of The American Conservative Union (Conservative.org). You can find the voting record of any member of Congress on this great site. You will find not a single conservative Democrat in the House or Senate. There are a fair number of Republican conservatives, but not enough.
Republicans lost the House by not having solid conservative Trump leadership in the House. Big media will not tell you this, of course. More Republican support for the Trump agenda would’ve kept the House in Republican hands.
The media left whines about racism causing the Andrew Gillum loss in Florida but ignores the loss of black conservative U.S. Senate candidate John James in Michigan. John James would’ve been a fine addition to the Senate.
Quinnipiac Poll the day before the election claimed Andrew Gillum would win the Florida governor’s race by 7 points. He lost the election. Tallahassee is not the rest of Florida. Broward and Palm Beach counties are bastions of liberalism and rampant vote fraud.
Randon thoughts
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)