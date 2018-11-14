Randon thoughts

Republicans should have repealed Obamacare and replaced it with something better, not hard to find but too many swamp-dwelling Republicans wouldn’t fight back, a familiar tune. Paul Ryan generally did nothing to stop Obama socialism. We need Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan as minority leader in the new House lineup.
I live in the 7th Congressional District near the Ronald Reagan Parkway and Brookwood High School and voted early. The place I voted at was a few miles from home in Snellville and it was in Hank Johnson’s district instead of Rob Woodall’s, so I voted for Hank’s Republican opponent Joe Profit, former Atlanta Falcon running back. Even though I voted early I do not support early voting. In Florida and other places we get a lot of late voting. The election isn’t over until the vote-rigging is finished. 
Most candidates President Trump campaigned for won in November, which should almost guarantee a Republican presidential victory in 2020. The Democrat Party has become increasingly radicalized and the media have become part of the Democrat socialists. Demo mob loudmouths won control of the House.
Bad schools are indoctrination centers: “Kids are losing track of the truth”, says Matt Schlapp of The American Conservative Union (Conservative.org). You can find the voting record of any member of Congress on this great site. You will find not a single conservative Democrat in the House or Senate. There are a fair number of Republican conservatives, but not enough.
Republicans lost the House by not having solid conservative Trump leadership in the House. Big media will not tell you this, of course. More Republican support for the Trump agenda would’ve kept the House in Republican hands.
The media left whines about racism causing the Andrew Gillum loss in Florida but ignores the loss of black conservative U.S. Senate candidate John James in Michigan. John James would’ve been a fine addition to the Senate.
Quinnipiac Poll the day before the election claimed Andrew Gillum would win the Florida governor’s race by 7 points. He lost the election. Tallahassee is not the rest of Florida. Broward and Palm Beach counties are bastions of liberalism and rampant vote fraud.

If you win a race in the South as a Democrat, you’re post-racial. If a Republican wins in the South it’s supposedly because of bigotry and racism that voters elected him or her.
“The media is a 100 percent arm of the Democratic Party”
Dennis Prager
The Robert Mueller witchhunt has spent $35  million of taxpayer money and produced zippo. He needs to be shut down.
T-shirt message: Make Liberals Cry Again 2020.
Bumper sticker of the day: I Do Not Brake For Liberals.
“Bredeson in TN, McCaskill in MO, Heitkamp in ND all are exposed as ‘talking the moderate Dem talk but walking the progressive Communist walk.’”
Rico on TheoSpark.net
The Top 3 Boycotts at Boycott-Liberalism.com (great site!) has now expanded to five or six: 1. Starbucks 2. NFL 3. CNN/MSNBC 4. Jimmy Kimmel 5. Stephen Colbert 5. Bill Maher. Fifth place tie?
Another fine site here – it has a list of good and bad folks and companies, a couple of hundred names. On the good list are Charlie’s Angels’ Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd. I was glad to see that – great looking, fine thinking duo. It also has a compilation of liberals who promised to leave the USA if Trump won in 2016. I believe all on the list are still here. As with most other liberals, their promises to leave were worthless.
Funny that we never talk about conquest anymore.
“Today it’s known as defense.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com  8-23-07
“Once the states are transformed into purely administrative units populated by random Third Worlders, Democrats have a path to victory in even the reddest of red states.”
James Kirkpatrick on Unz.com  11-4-18
Thanks for reading all the way to the bottom and checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Maeshall Miller
