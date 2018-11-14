Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Growing up in Eastman, I was always taught right from wrong, respect for others and the importance of doing the right thing. My parents, church and schools taught all these things to me. Today, we want everything to be black and white. We create rules, regulations, policies, procedures and laws to eliminate the ambiguities of life. The reality is that our world is only shades of grey. Black and white do not really exist. There will always be exceptions, no matter how small. Our government and much of society is broken. We live in a fallen world. The paradigm of ideology in the eyes of the American people today are not the United States of America, but only red and blue states without variations. Even our emergency first responders, law enforcement, firefighters and military cower in fear of this pure nonsense of something called “political correctness” (PC).
Could it be just plain ignorance and being uneducated in the meaning of words? Turn on any mode of media, print, radio or television. When we hear about some lunatic, cold-blooded murderer or terrorist who acts on his own personal agenda and snuffs out the lives of the innocent. Whether it’s citizens, law enforcement, children or even toddlers in cribs. Usually, a police spokesperson will come out and identify this bottom feeder as a “gentleman”, as in, “The gentleman who committed these heinous acts of mayhem, torture and murder was arrested and booked into jail.” Even when our bravest of the brave, a Navy Seal who finally tracked down the reincarnate of the devil himself, terrorist Osama Bin Laden and sent him back to where he belongs by executing him with a hollow point bullet to the head. Apparently our own military are not immune to PC police either. A Navy lieutenant commander came out to the media and announced, “The gentleman, Mr. Osama Bin Laden with accordance of Muslim protocol was given full Muslim honors and buried at sea.” Now, on this I will give the Navy lieutenant commander a smidge of a pass, as this was a prepared statement from the top. Who was the top commander in chief? That farce, Manchurian candidate and racist, Mr. Obama who is so doggone stupid that he thinks we have 57 states rather than 50. I think that speaks volumes about that phony.
Just a piece of advice to my brothers and sisters in law enforcement, when I wore a badge and arrested some low-life, scumbag who committed a murder, the proper noun of the arrestee was subject, suspect, perpetrator or person of interest. If you need to be educated in the word “gentleman” it is a person of refinement, chivalrous, courteous or honorable.
Come on, grow a pair, step up to the plate and call a spade a spade. These bovine pies are not gentlemen.
Technical Sergeant Joseph Bryan,
United States Air Force, retired
