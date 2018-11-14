Dear editor,
November 11 is Veteran’s Day. As we pause to give honor to the American Veterans, we first must give honor to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Looking at this Nation, the late Marvin Gay said it just right. “What is going on?” Sam Cook said, “It got the whole world shaking. Something is going on.”
We have heard it all. Read my lips. Make no mistake about it, we can and will make America great again. Do the right thing. America will never become a great nation as long as the citizens continue to imitate Frank Sinatra, “I did it my way.” Until this Nation gets back to doing things God’s way, the answer is just like Stevie Wonder said, “The answer is blowing in the wind.” Americans must remember that freedom is a dirty business and is quite costly. Jesus Christ died for our sins and the American soldiers died for our freedom. If you would like to know the price of freedom, just visit the cemetery. We are human and freedom is not worth having if we don’t have the freedom to make mistakes. Americans would be wise to remember that God doesn’t answer to man. We answer to Him. Jesus Christ will always be the necessity we cannot live without. Lord Bless you all.
Johnny L. Blacke
Letter to the editor
