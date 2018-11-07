The Jackets are coming, the Jackets are coming

By David Bush
The Dodge County Indians were off last Friday night while the rest of high school football finished up their regular season.
The playoff picture for the Indians was unclear until around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Now we know.
This Friday night we will be taking on the Jeff Davis Yellow Jackets here in Eastman.
Jeff Davis is a talented, young, up and coming program that made the playoffs for the first time in a long time last year. Here they are again and I predict that they will be regulars in the playoffs for years to come.
The Jackets finished the regular season with a record of seven wins and three losses, finishing third in region two. Jeff Davis had quality wins over (AAA) Windsor Forest, who had six wins and four losses and made the playoffs; and Metter, who had six wins and four losses and missed the playoffs.
Former Dublin assistant coach, Lance Helton is the Yellow Jacket’s coach. Helton has done a fantastic job of coming in and changing the program around. Helton is familiar with Dodge County through years at Dublin and will be getting a lot of tips from old Roger Holmes since the Irish were the only ones to beat the Indians this season.
Dodge County finished their season with nine wins and one loss. Dodge took second in the region. Dublin won the region; Washington County finished third and Northeast wound up with the fourth spot in region 3(AA).
The Indians face a big challenge this Friday night from a team that is excited, hungry and will have a blueprint on how to beat the Indians from the only team has beaten them this season.
I promise you that the good folks from Jeff Davis will pack their side of the stadium and the Indian faithful will do the same.
This senior class, this team, these coaches and you fans have a chance to go farther in the playoffs than we ever have before. Above are the schedules for each team and also a playoff bracket to cut out and save throughout the playoffs. I’m excited, looking forward to round one and I’ll see you there.