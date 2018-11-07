Legals 11-07-18 Page 2

144 / Ford Avenue and Town Centre, Richmond Hill, Bryan County, Georgia 31324.
Any person wishing to comment on this application may also file his or her comments in writing with the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its regional office located at 10 Tenth Street, NE, Suite 800, Atlanta, Georgia 30309-3906, not later than 15 days after the date of this publication. The non confidential portions of the application are on file in the FDIC regional office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request
PUBLIC NOTICE
GST Capital Partners, LLC is proposing to install a guyed telecommunications tower at Copeland School Road, Rhine(Dodge County), Georgia 31077 at Latitude 32° 00’ 01.33” North and Longitude 83° 14’ 08.99” West. The height of the tower will be 300-feet above ground level. The tower is anticipated to be marked/lighted, in accordance with FAA Advisory Circular 70/7460-1 L. Specific information regarding the project is available by calling Allie Butler during normal business hours at (919) 324-3670. Interested persons may review the application of this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1118277. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR § 1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment.
Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should be also be provided to Allie Butler, Delta Oaks Group, LLC at 4904 Professional Court, Second Floor, Raleigh, NC 27609
NAME CHANGE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: NAME CHANGE
LYNN CAROL MULLIS
Civil Action File No. 18V-8478
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that LYNN CAROL MULLIS, the undersigned, filed her Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 2nd day of NOVEMBER 2018, praying for a change in the name change in the name of the petitioner from LYNN CAROL MULLIS to LYNN MULLIS JOHNSON.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 2nd day of NOVEMBER, 2018.
LYNN MULLIS
Petitioner prose
PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re:ESTATE OF CHARLES R. BOOTH, Deceased
Estate No.: _______________
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
SELECTION BY HEIR AND CONSENT OF HEIR TO WAIVER OF BOND AND/OR GRANT OF CERTAIN POWERS
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
PROBATE COURT
TO: All interested persons: DAWN RITZ has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of CHARLES R. BOOTH, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before December 5, 2018.All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE, Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue #100
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Facsimile No.: 478-374-1512