Police, deputies make arrests

Wednesday, November 7. 2018
Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests for October 29, 2018 through November 6, 2018.

Jonathan Sheffield, age 27 of Eastman was arrested for disorderly conduct and third degree cruelty to children.

Rodger Dierks, age 63 of Eastman was arrested for terroristic threats and acts.

Sebrina Hendrix, age 38 of Eastman was arrested for public indecency-indecent exposure.

Justin Mullins, age 29 of Eastman was arrested for disorderly conduct and private criminal trespassing.

Jason Thomas, age 35 of Cadwell was arrested for probation violation.

Bradley Burnam, age 45 of Eastman was arrested for no insurance and wrong class of drivers license.

Shavanda Dassie, age 26 of Eastman was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Jon Paul Lyons, age 28 of Cochran was arrested for possession of an ounce or less of marijuana and speeding.

Jim Daniels, age 32 of Eastman was arrested for driving with a suspended or revoked license and no insurance.

Amanda Davis, age 27 of Douglas was arrested for shoplifting.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests for the week ending November 6, 2018.

Quasim Abdullah, age 20, was arrested for obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.

Shawn Christopher Brady, age 29 of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation and aggravated battery.

Ivanson Davis, age 22 of Valdosta, was arrested for probation violation.

Jimmy Bradley Hayes, age 31 of Milan, was arrested for probation violation.

Brandon Jackson, age 21 of Eastman, was arrested for a bench warrant.

Sheila M. Maddox, age 60 of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Kawana Lashawn McMillian, age 39 of McRae, was arrested for aggravated assault.

Phillip Cory Altuan Pound, age 30 of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Nicole Rooks, age 38 of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

Zachary Brayden Webb, age 23 of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor drugs not in original container.

Michael David Williams, age 28 of Eastman, was arrested for parole violation.

Quincey Young, age 36 of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.
