Undoing the Trump presidency is Job #1 for the un-American Left. Democrats hate the border wall and don’t have a single border solution or policy that the American people would agree with.
Laura Ingraham calls Donald Trump “the best political closer the GOP has ever seen.”
Goofy-crazy colleges courses: Walking, or The Art of Walking at Oberlin College. USC (that’s the University of South Carolina around here) has Lady Gaga and The Sociology of Fame. American University in D.C. has Taboos. Cornell University offers Tree Climbing and Santa Clara teaches The Joy of Garbage.
Elizabeth Hoyt has the complete list (as of 8-23-18, just in time for the fall term) of “25 Epic College Courses” on FastWeb.com.
Not all illegals are just here to do jobs Americans won’t do. More than 5,000 Americans are murdered by illegal aliens each year.
Journalists vote Democrat, at least 85 percent of them. Of journalists who donated money in 2016, 96 percent gave to Hillary Clinton. Clinton received $382,000 from 380 journalists, while Trump got $14,000 from just 50 journalists. Source: WashingtonExaminer.com, WashingtonTimes.com, 8-2-18.
With hours to go before the 2016 election, H.R. Clinton was given a 90 percent chance of winning. Huffington Post Nov. 7, 2016 forecasts Mrs. Clinton will win with 323 Electoral votes.
The Georgia U.S. House delegation has 10 Republicans and 4 Democrats. American Conservative Union scores for the 10 Republicans this year is 93 percent, the average score for the four Democrats is 4.25 percent, quite a disparity. Yet, some people will tell you the two parties are alike. There is not one conservative Democrat in Congress today.
The joy of garbage
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)