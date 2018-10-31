Russ’s Sports Review 10-31-18

The Bulldogs look great for a half against the Gators on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida. Does that mean that they have turned the corner in 2018? Georgia rallied from a 14-13 third quarter deficit to win 36-17. The offense looked great at times, but still they had to settle for a field goal three times inside the ten. Jake Fromm rallied to have a really strong game as he threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his passes.
The running game showed signs of life as D’Andre Swift had 104 yards on just 12 carries an a touchdown. The defense was really good for most of the second half as they only allowed three points for most of the second half. The question is, can they run the table? They probably have their toughest remaining game this Saturday in Kentucky.
The Cats have come out of nowhere to be currently ranked number 11 nationally. This game will give the winner complete control in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) East. If Georgia can run the table, they have Auburn, University of Massachusetts and Georgia Tech all at home. That would put them in the SEC Championship game, most likely against Alabama. We will have a really good answer about the championship game weekend when Alabama hits the road to play Louisiana State University.
The word of the week for the Falcons is no. Did they play with week? No. Unfortunately, that is also the likelihood of a trade that was before yesterday’s trade deadline. They could have made a couple of moves that would have really helped them down the road. The Birds sit at 3-4 and are really in no mans land. They have won just enough to think they can still make the playoffs, which unfortunately to me, seems very unlikely. I would love to see a trade that would help them in the future. They could move Vic Beasley. He has one sack this year and he is owed 12.5 million dollars next year. Get what you can and be able to afford players like Grady Jarrett and Tevin Coleman. However, keep in mind there has been a grand total of zero trade deadline deals by Thomas Dimitroff in his 10 plus years as Falcons general manager.
Since the Red Sox finished off the Dodgers on Sunday nigh to win the World Series, the baseball off-season is officially underway. I guess the first decision will be whether or not to re-sign Nick Markakis. My guess is no. I just don’t think the Braves trust the ‘will be’ 35 year old outfielder to repeat last year’s magic. Keep in mind; we are still right at six weeks away from winter meetings that could lead to a huge Braves deal.
There are reports that Atlanta could possibly go after Miami catcher, J.T. Realmuto. Realmuto has two years left on his contract. He is unquestionably one of the very best hitting catchers in the game. The cost will be high, but the Braves have the prospects to make a deal. It will probably take a pair of the top 10 prospects to make it happen. If I had to guess, Touki Toussaint is the only prospect that would be off limits. Names like Mike Soroka, Kolby Allard, Christian Pache, Austin Riley and Ian Anderson among others. Are the Braves willing to give up two to make a middle of the order move? It would certainly help things. Only time will tell.