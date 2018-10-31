Lady Indians end season with fifth place in state AA

By Russ Ragan
The great season for the Dodge County Lady Indians Softball season came to a close over the weekend in Columbus as they had a 29-6 record and a fifth place finish in AA. Things started well for Dodge as they beat Heard County 12-2. In round two, Dodge dropped a 10-5 game to a very good Banks County team. Dodge’s season came to a close with a tough 8-7 loss to Jeff Davis in extra innings.
Dodge’s tournament started in cool rainy weather on Thursday. The lady Indians got things going in the first with one out. Abby Manning, Aniyah Black and Jacey Dowdy all walked to load the bases. A bad throw on Jade Dowdy’s line out to third scored all three runners as Europe Brown beat the throw to the plate. Heard got a run out back in the second to cut the game 3-1, but Jade Dowdy got her third strikeout of the game to end the inning.
The Lady Indians blew the game open in the third. Jenna Hickman led off with a double to left center. Manning singled her home for a 4-1 lead. Black followed with a walk. The lead would reach 5-1 on back-to-back balls, as Manning would score. Jacey Dowdy would follow that with a long two run homer to left center for a 7-1 Dodge lead. The five run inning would be capped off with a bases loaded walk to Hickman that scored Bailey Harvey. The Dodge lead would go to 8-1.
Dowdy had an easy third and fourth as she got the side in order. Heard would have their last real chance in the fifth. They had back-to-back singles to lead off the inning. Dowdy would walk out of the inning with a fly ball to Amber Maxwell to right and a pair of strikeouts. Walks to Black, Jacey and Jade Dowdy loaded the bases. A single by Harvey would score Black and runner Brown for a 10-1 lead. Gracie Lewis followed with her third hit of the game and it scored Carsen Etheridge and Harvey for 12-1 lead. Heard scored one in the sixth for the 12-2 final.
The second game for Thursday against Banks County was moved to Friday due to rain. Banks grabbed a 5-0 lead as they scored a run in the third and four in the fourth. Dodge would come back in the fifth. Walks to Sydney Powell and Jenna Hickman set the table for Manning. She got Dodge back in the game with a deep three run homer to left and suddenly it was a 5-3 game. Banks would blow things open with a four run sixth to take a 10-3 lead to the seventh. Jenna Hickman would walk and score on a ground out by Black. Manning would single and score on an error to make the final 10-5.
The Lady Indians played Jeff Davis in a late game on Friday night. Dodge got things going with one out in the first. Manning singled to left and Black walked. Jacey Dowdy singled home Manning for a 1-0 lead. Jade Dowdy drove in the second run on a ground out as Black scored for a 2-0 lead. Pinch runner Etheridge would score on an error and Dodge got a 3-0 lead.
Linzy Bowen got the start on the mound had an easy first. Dodge added to the lead in the second. Maxwell would lead off with a single. Lead off batter Hickman was next and she blasted a long homer to left center and the lead reached 5-0. Manning would follow with her second hit of the night, which was a double. She would score on a two out hit by Jade Dowdy for a 6-0 lead.
Bowen was going right along until the fifth. The Lady Yellow Jackets came alive with 6 runs in the fifth to tie the game. Dodge would take the lead back in the eighth. Manning would get her third hit and second double of the game with two outs. Harvey would single Manning home for a 7-6 lead. Manning was originally called out, but an overrule would call her safe on an obstruction call. Unfortunately for the Lady Indians, the lead wouldn’t hold up and the season would end with an 8-7 loss.
This was a great season for coaches Bellflower, Haley and Lowery and the Lady Indians. They were ranked number one for the first time in school history. They have never had three straight top five state finishes. They tied the 2014 Lady Indians in wins with 29 and they had only six losses. This team has also won three straight region championships. They recorded against nine teams that advanced to the Elite Eight. They had wins over two second place state finishes. It was another great year for the Lady Indians Softball Program.