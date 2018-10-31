Dodge County blasts Bleckley, 35-7
Wednesday, October 31. 2018
By David Bush
The Dodge County Indians finished up the regular season last Friday night with an impressive win over a good Bleckley County football team. The Indians won the battle by dominating the game on defense and wearing down the Royals with a punishing offensive display. The Indians finished up the regular season with an impressive 9-1 record. The only blemish coming to probable region champ, Dublin. Dodge County will have an off week before the state playoffs begin on November 9. The playoff seeds won’t be finalized until this Friday night, November 2, as other teams in the region still have one more game to play. We will all be watching to see what happens with the Dublin vs. Washington County game being played in Sandersville.
Friday night’s game went like this; the Indians won the toss, deferring until the second half. Peyton Bush started the game with a kickoff into the end zone. The Royals took over at their own 20-yard line. Both teams traded punts on their first possessions. Bleckley got shut down again on their second possession and punted to Dodge. On first and ten from the Dodge 25-yard line, Mikhail Carr took a handoff on a jet sweep, cut it up the field, cut back against the pursuit and outran everyone for a 75-yard touchdown run.
Peyton Bush added the extra point and the Indians drew first blood making the score Dodge 7-0, with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter. The Royals managed to move the ball out to the 50-yard line on their next possession before having to punt the ball back to the Indians. Dodge County drove down the field from their own 24-yard line to the Royal 37-yard line before getting stopped. The Indians attempted a fake punt that failed to get the first down. The Indian defense did what they are good at and shut down the Royal offense and forcing another punt to end the quarter. The Indians started at their own 28-yard line after a nice punt by Bleckley. Dodge County’s offense got bogged down and Bush had to come in and get us out of a situation. Bush boomed one 46 yards down the field to make Bleckley start from their own 22-yard line. The Royals had their best offensive showing of the night, as they drove the ball all the way down to the Dodge County 10-yard line before being stopped back a the Indian 20-yard line on a failed fourth down attempt. J.T. Ellis strung out the play and a host of Indians swarmed the Bleckley runner to stuff the run. The Indians wasted no time getting the ball back down the field. On first and ten from the Bleckley County 40-yard line, R.J. Carr dropped back to pass, scrambled a little and then launched a ball towards the end zone. Mikhail Carr literally jumped up and took the ball away from a Bleckley defender for a touchdown. Bush nailed the extra point and the Indians were now ahead 14-0 with a little over a minute to go in the half. The Royals put together another drive, but the Dodge defense took care of business and the Indians again got the ball back on downs. They were able to run out the clock in the first half.
The second half started out with a bang, as R.J. Carr took a pooch kick 76 yards for a touchdown. R.J. got hit around the 10-yard line and did an amazing job of keeping his balance and staying in bounds before diving into the end zone. The score was now 21-0 after the Bush extra point. The Royals would be forced to punt again after the defense, led by Jamal Mahan, forced a fumble and a big loss of yardage. The Indians took over at mid-field, and four plays later, R.J. Carr kept the ball and went straight up the middle 38 yards for another Dodge County touchdown. Peyton Bush was good on the point after and the score was now 28-0 still early in the third quarter. The Royals would have decent field position after another pooch kick by the Indians. The defense would again hold and force another punt. At this point in the game, the Indians had started pulling out the starters and playing some of the reserves. The younger guys moved the ball from the Dodge 34-yard line before deciding to punt instead of trying a risky long field goal. The decision paid off and Bush punted the Royals in a hole at their own 1-foot line. #4 DeAnthony Woods did a great job of stopping the ball before it rolled into the end zone. The Bleckley offense moved the ball out to their own 41-yard line before punting once again. The Indians took over back at their own 17-yard line. By now the offense was almost completely non-starters and yet these guys were still moving the football pretty well. A fumble by the Indians gave the ball back to the Royals at their own 47-yard line. After no gain and another punt by Bleckley, the Indians took back over at their own 32-yard line. #1 Daylon Gordon carried the ball four straight times and took the ball in from six yards out to make the score 35-0 Dodge County after another Peyton Bush PAT. After the kickoff, the Royals offense took over at their own 10-yard line. The inexperienced defense gave up a long touchdown run to give Bleckley their only score of the night. The extra point was good and the score was now 35-7. That would be all the scoring in the game and the Indians secured victory number nine of the season.
The Indians are off this Friday, giving us an extra week to get ready to make a long playoff run.
Congratulations to all the seniors and their families recognized during pregame. It is truly amazing how fast those four years fly by. We love and appreciate each and every one of you. Stay tuned for playoff information in next week’s paper.
Special thanks to Jay Mullis for game stats:
