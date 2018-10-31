Authorities make arrests

The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests for October 22, 2018 through October 30, 2018.

Charles Wynn, age 38, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking.

John Wood, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested for burglary and probation violation.

Cortez Powell, age 25, of Helena, was arrested for probation violation.

Tina McGowan, age 29, of Milan, was arrested for a failure to appear bench warrant.

Trey Mosley, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding.

Larry Patterson, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Sheila Viehl, age 57, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license is suspended or revoked, no insurance and failure to yield when entering or crossing roadway.

Jason Knight, age 40, of Gray, was arrested for no insurance and driving with a suspended tag.

Jessica Tucker, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for affray.

Brandon Williams, age 32, of Eastman, was arrested for affray.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests for the week ending October 30, 2018.

Willie Clarance Facison, age 42 of McRae was arrested for a bench warrant.

Jason Floyd, age 30 of Cochran was arrested for third degree cruelty to children or subsequent offense and simple battery.

Brandon Michael Fountain, age 29 of Rentz was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of ecstasy.

Jeaneen Maria Perry, age 18 of Eastman was arrested for possess/manufacture/distribute a controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of schools and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Michael Andrew Roberson, age 48 of Pineview was arrested for probation violation.

Shannon Leigh Williams, age 34 of Rhine was arrested for probation violation, possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug related objects.

John Ashley Woods, age 42 of McRae was arrested for first-degree felony burglary and a bench warrant.
