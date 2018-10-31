The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests for October 22, 2018 through October 30, 2018.
Charles Wynn, age 38, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking.
John Wood, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested for burglary and probation violation.
Cortez Powell, age 25, of Helena, was arrested for probation violation.
Tina McGowan, age 29, of Milan, was arrested for a failure to appear bench warrant.
Trey Mosley, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding.
Larry Patterson, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Sheila Viehl, age 57, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license is suspended or revoked, no insurance and failure to yield when entering or crossing roadway.
Jason Knight, age 40, of Gray, was arrested for no insurance and driving with a suspended tag.
Jessica Tucker, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for affray.
Brandon Williams, age 32, of Eastman, was arrested for affray.
Authorities make arrests
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)