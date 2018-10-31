Don’t forget to vote

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, October 31. 2018
Comments (0)
Don’t forget to vote: Republicans vote Tuesday Nov. 6, Democrats Wed. Nov. 7.
The D.C swamp is afraid of what Donald Trump is doing, says Corey Lewandowski, former Trump campaign manager.
“Far-right to rally in Berkeley after Coulter talk cancelled”, reads the AP (Agenda Press) headline. How about Berkeley’s left wing – anything wrong saying that? Seldom do we hear “far left” from the media left.
You can look it up: America’s richest zip codes are heavily Democrat areas.
The fake bomb hoax is coming unraveled. The contents of packages sent through the mail to Demoleft bigwigs couldn’t hurt a fly. Canada Free Press skeptic Judi McLeod, a savvy conservative who runs the site, has a great column on the case: CanadaFreePress.com. All should read it. There are many good writers at CFP who aren’t published elsewhere, and some who are. This is one of the best sites anywhere.
“Fans hate ESPN – can’t stand its leftism.”
Lew Rockwell on LewRockwell.com
“Not building the wall IS a government shutdown.”
Ann Coulter column on VDare.com  4-26-17
Ann Coulter is gutsy and always a great read. America needs more gutsy writers and fewer pretend conservatives such as George Will and Kathleen Parker.
You could see it from the circus surrounding the Judge Brett Kavanaugh hearings: “There are no moral borders for the left.”
Dennis Prager  9-25-18
Gun control support could’ve been Al Gore’s undoing as he lost West Virginia in 2000. The Mountain State turned against Gore probably because of his enthusiasm for gun control and you could add in his opposition to the coal industry. West Virginia has been dependably Republican ever since. Its mere five electoral votes in 2000 would’ve sent Gore to the White House over George W. Bush. Seldom was it mentioned in the media. The election was very close nationally but not close at all in West Virginia. The state had been considered a lock to go Democrat once again in 2000 and Gore never set foot in West Virginia. Deceitful Obama probably noticed eight years later and claimed to be a supporter of gun rights, despite a history of voting for gun control legislation. Obama told Joe the Plumber “I’m not a gun grabber” on the 2008 campaign trail. Big media was in Obama’s hip pocket and never pointed out his duplicity. At least Al Gore was truthful on this issue. America should thank West Virginia for saving us from Al Gore.

Usually after a Democrat runs and loses the party will go to someone else, generally not trying to sell retreads, unlike Republicans. 
In the early 1970’s global cooling, the Coming Ice Age, freezing in July, was the media prediction – no kidding. It was a cover story in Time and News “Weak” magazines, two I never read. You can always believe the media, can’t you. If I’m in a waiting room I look for apolitical reading material, travel magazines, etc., preferably upbeat mags. I recommend Reminisce and Good Old Days magazines. I subscribe to both.
“The Trump era will certainly be seen in the future as a golden age for the illegal alien sob story.”
Brenda Walker on VDare.com 1-29-18
“The number of white South African farmers murdered since the end of Apartheid in 1994 as of 23rd June 2012: 3177.”
NicholasStixuncensored.blogspot.com 1-29-18
From the site Dawgnation.com, 1-30-18: “Is Georgia accepting mediocrity in men’s basketball?” My answer: Of course not – they accepted mediocrity years ago. The policy is still in effect. Coach Hugh Durham, one of the best, a proven talent, made them competitive, doing great things with the neglected program at a football school, after giving up a super coaching job at Florida State where he made the championship game in 1972, losing 81-76 to UCLA. When he took the Georgia job he said he wanted a challenge and he got one. Check the amazing job he did in 1983: Final Four in the school’s first trip to the NCAA tournament. He beat a loaded North Carolina featuring Michael Jordan, Sam Perkins, Kenny Smith and plenty more. Eventual 1983 National Champion North Carolina State finally eliminated the Dogs in a close one in the Final Four. They didn’t appreciate Coach Durham and showed him the door a few years later.
“Even when Republicans manage to win, they govern on terms set by liberal Democrats.”
Joe Sobran  Sobran.com
This was written by Joe some twenty years back, maybe longer. He had a good point. Trump is breaking the mold. Good for him. 
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News