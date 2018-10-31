Don’t forget to vote: Republicans vote Tuesday Nov. 6, Democrats Wed. Nov. 7.
The D.C swamp is afraid of what Donald Trump is doing, says Corey Lewandowski, former Trump campaign manager.
“Far-right to rally in Berkeley after Coulter talk cancelled”, reads the AP (Agenda Press) headline. How about Berkeley’s left wing – anything wrong saying that? Seldom do we hear “far left” from the media left.
You can look it up: America’s richest zip codes are heavily Democrat areas.
The fake bomb hoax is coming unraveled. The contents of packages sent through the mail to Demoleft bigwigs couldn’t hurt a fly. Canada Free Press skeptic Judi McLeod, a savvy conservative who runs the site, has a great column on the case: CanadaFreePress.com. All should read it. There are many good writers at CFP who aren’t published elsewhere, and some who are. This is one of the best sites anywhere.
“Fans hate ESPN – can’t stand its leftism.”
Lew Rockwell on LewRockwell.com
“Not building the wall IS a government shutdown.”
Ann Coulter column on VDare.com 4-26-17
Ann Coulter is gutsy and always a great read. America needs more gutsy writers and fewer pretend conservatives such as George Will and Kathleen Parker.
You could see it from the circus surrounding the Judge Brett Kavanaugh hearings: “There are no moral borders for the left.”
Dennis Prager 9-25-18
Gun control support could’ve been Al Gore’s undoing as he lost West Virginia in 2000. The Mountain State turned against Gore probably because of his enthusiasm for gun control and you could add in his opposition to the coal industry. West Virginia has been dependably Republican ever since. Its mere five electoral votes in 2000 would’ve sent Gore to the White House over George W. Bush. Seldom was it mentioned in the media. The election was very close nationally but not close at all in West Virginia. The state had been considered a lock to go Democrat once again in 2000 and Gore never set foot in West Virginia. Deceitful Obama probably noticed eight years later and claimed to be a supporter of gun rights, despite a history of voting for gun control legislation. Obama told Joe the Plumber “I’m not a gun grabber” on the 2008 campaign trail. Big media was in Obama’s hip pocket and never pointed out his duplicity. At least Al Gore was truthful on this issue. America should thank West Virginia for saving us from Al Gore.
