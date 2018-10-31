Dear editor,
What has the left though about? Have they thought about how to take care of all of the immigrants if they take back congress? They could print more food stamps. They could issue more phones. They could find out where the people in caravans found all of those clothes. They don’t look as if they got them at Goodwill.
We could not build enough houses or trailers to accommodate them. We would never think to put them up in tents as the former sheriff in Arizona had done. Not after the way they criticized him and wanted him to release them. They could pass a law requiring people who have government backed mortgages to share a living space with them. As former President Barack Obama said, you didn’t get anything by yourself.
Look at all the benefits. The elderly could have someone to look after him or her. The unwed mothers could have free child-care. Congress would be exempt because people like Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi with their four million dollar plus homes could not afford to lose any space in their homes. Senator Finestein could have her Chinese chauffeur drive illegals to the poles. We could be looking at air pollution if the left takes back congress. We could demand that factories be sent back to other countries that have continued to pollute the air and were never criticized by Al Gore or any other liberal. Al Gore’s home uses more energy than most small towns. He and the Clintons show up when they get something for free or if they are getting paid. They never had a real job outside of the government, yet they are tarnished like a penny. They keep showing up. Even a good bit of the left is asking them to go away and take Joe Biden and Bernie with them.
Let “Crying Schumer” cry for all those kids who came here illegally. He thinks we need them for population growth, yet he continues to add to the 60 million who have been aborted.
Please go vote and stop the caravan.
Jackie Wright
Letter to the editor
