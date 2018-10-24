Russ’s Sports Review

The Falcons were clinging to a 10-3 lead on Monday night football as I was writing this. It hasn’t been pretty at all.
The offensive line has been beat around. Matt Ryan has already been hit three times. When Ryan has been given just a little bit of time, he has been very good. He has thrown better than 200 yards.
With the trade deadline being so close, the big question is “what do you do?” Let’s face it. Vic Beasley has done next to nothing. He had one really good year, but the rest have been bad. His option for next year is worth more that 12 million. Do you dare exercise it? If you don’t bring back Beasley, you can keep Grady Jarrett, Tevin Coleman and probably Mohamed Sanu as well. After the 2019 season, you can let Freeman go with little hurt against the salary cap.
We go to the college game and this is the biggest Georgia-Florida game in years.
The Dogs come in at number six and the Gators at number nine. The winner takes control of the SEC East and the inside track to the championship game.
Georgia comes in as a seven-point favorite, but questions remain on offense. Will Smart allow Jake Fromm to throw the ball more? Does Justin Fields get a chance if the offense can’t get things going just as the case was against LSU? Do receivers like Demetris Robertson and Riley Ridley live up to their potential? A whole lot of questions should be answered this Saturday in Jacksonville.
Now it’s time for baseball. It’s time for the World Series with the Red Sox and Dodgers. I think it will be a good series, but I will take the Red Sox in six games. The key for the Sox will be David Price who pitched in game four of the ALCS. If he pitches well, they will be in good shape.
This is part three of the three part series of “how to fix the Braves.”
You probably guessed that they need to address the bullpen. One name everyone, including myself, wants is Craig Kimbrel. The price will be high, but if you get an outfielder and starting pitcher, it will certainly make the move.
Another possible move I would like is Adam Ottavino. He is a right-hander from Colorado. He went 6-4 with a 2.43 ERA while playing half his games in Colorado field. He is not a closer, but he would certainly help this bullpen.
To wrap up the pro-sports, how about the night that Trae Young of the Hawks had the lead against Cleveland. The rookie had 35 points and 11 assists in Atlanta’s 133-111 win over the Cavs. It was the best game for a rookie since Steph Curry in 2010. The bottom line is are the Hawks going to be good this year? Nope. Lets hope that the bid continues to improve for a very young Hawks team.
Don’t forget that Pro-Wrestling returns to Eastman this Saturday night as Georgia Wrestling Extreme presents Rage in a Cage. The card will be totally in a cage, starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Dodge County Recreation Department. There will be a pair of championship matches plus a mixed tag team match that will feature husband and wife teams.
Advanced tickets will be available through today.Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and bell time is 7:00 p.m.