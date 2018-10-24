Lady Indians ranked number 1 in class AA, headed to state

By Russ Ragan
It was a wild afternoon of softball last Wednesday as Dodge County hosted Brooks County in an attempt to advance to their third straight elite eight in Columbus.
The first game was a true battle and a very rare game. The Lady Indians, behind the strong pitching of Jade Dowdy, found a way to win 2-1. The game was rare as Dodge won despite getting no hits.
The second game featured even more strong pitching as Linzy Bowen allowed only two hits. The Dodge bats came alive late to put away a 9-1 win.
The wins make the Lady Indians 28-4 on the year and off to Columbus.
Dodge will start this Thursday at 3:00 p.m. as they play Heard County. I usually don’t mention the rankings, but I will this week because Dodge is now ranked number one in the class AA polls according to Max Preps.
Off we go to game one. Dowdy had an easy first inning as she got a pair of ground balls and a strike out. The Dodge first inning started the exact same way as it did in the first round week before. Jenna Hickman was bit by the first pitch of the inning. She would steal second and third with nobody out. A strike out and a walk later, Jacey Dowdy would drive in Hickman on a ground out and Dodge would take a 1-0 lead. Dowdy walked through the second and third allowing only one hit and she struck out three.
Dodge added to the lead in the bottom of the third. Amber Maxwell reached on an error to lead off. She stole second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jenna Hickman. Aniyah Black would hit a sacrifice fly to left center that scored Maxwell and Dodge grabbed a 2-0 lead.
Brooks County made their move in the top of the fourth. They would load the bases with nobody out. They would score on a ground out with one out to cut the Dodge lead to 2-1. Dowdy would allow no more as the got a ground out to Abby Manning at third to end the inning. Dowdy would have an easy fifth on three infield ground outs. Brooks got a one out hit in the sixth. The base runner would be erased on a ground ball to Dowdy. She would go to first to complete the double play to end the inning.
Brooks would get the trying run to second with two outs in the seventh. Dowdy would end it on her sixth strike out and Dodge would be the visitor for the next game.
Linzy Bowen would get the start on the mound against Brooks County. She would strike out two in the first and the game would be scoreless after the first. Jade Dowdy would get the Lady Indians first hit of the entire day on a one out single. Bailey Harvey would be up next and she hit a deep drive to deep left center for a long homer. Dodge would take a 2-0 lead. Brooks would cut into the lead on a solo homer to left center and the Dodge lead would go to 2-1.
Dodge would get the run right back in the top of the third. Abby Manning would single with one out. Aniyah Black would double to right center and that would score Manning. The Lady Indians lead would be 3-1. Brooks made what would be their last real threat in the bottom of third. They loaded the bases with two outs, but a pop up to second baseman Sydney Powell ended the inning with Dodge leading 3-1.
Both teams went quietly in the fourth. Hickman and Manning singled with one out. Black singled home Hickman and the lead reached 4-1. One out later, Jade Dowdy singled to left center to score Manning. The lead increased to 5-1. When Harvey’s live shot to third was mishandled, Black scored and the Lady Indians could start smelling the finish line with a 6-1 lead.
Bowen blazed through the bottom of the fifth, which included a strike out. The Lady Indians added some insurance in the sixth.
Sydney Powell would walk to leadoff and she would score on a deep triple by Maxwell to left center. Maxwell would score on and error and the lead reached 8-1.
One out later, Manning got her third hit of the game on a double left center. Two batters later, Jacey Dowdy would single her home for a 9-1 Dodge lead.
The Lady Indians were now three outs away from Columbus.
Brooks would put a couple of runners on with two outs. Bowen would induce a pop up to Jacey Dowdy at first and that would do it.
The Lady Indians were off to Columbus with a 9-1 win.
Congratulations to the Lady Indians and their coaches, Dana Lowery, Kenton Haley and head coach Jennifer Bellflower.
Coach Bellflower had some comments after the game: “We’ve worked hard to get to this point. It is the first time Dodge County has entered the elite eight ranked as number one. We are excited, but we know we have to continue working hard and putting runs on the scoreboard. As always, there will be tough competition in Columbus. We hope the third times the charm. Thanks to the community and schools for all of the support. Go Dodge!”