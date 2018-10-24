The Indians crush the Falcons, 49-22
Wednesday, October 24. 2018
By David Bush
The Dodge County Indians went on the road Friday to play the East Laurens Falcons. The Falcons are having a tough year and came into the game with a record of one win and six losses and no region wins. The Indians, on the other hand, were 7-1 coming into the night.
The Falcons won the toss and elected to defer to the second half. The Indians took a short opening kick-off and returned it to the Dodge 49 yard line. The Indians tried a long pass on first down and #30 Timmy Johnson had the defender beat, but the ball was just out of reach. The offense was unable to get a first down and Peyton Bush had to punt. Bush punted the ball inside the 10-yard line and the Falcon return man made several Indians miss him before being brought down at the 17-yard line.
The falcons could not get anything going on offense and were forced to punt. The snap was high and the punter chose to run for his life with J.T. Ellis bearing down on him. The punter made it back to the 17-yard line, where he was caught and Dodge took over.
Erin Pitts took the ball down to the third yard line on first down.
R.J. Carr took it in himself from 3 yards out in the next play. Bush’s point after was good and the Indians were off and running 7-0 early in the first quarter.
The defense forced a fumble on the Falcon’s next possession that was recovered inside the 10-yard line by Vincent ‘Big Country’ Mann. Erin Pitts blew up the middle and drug an East Laurens defender into the end zone for the second score of the night on first down.
Peyton Bush converted the extra point to increase the lead to 14-0 with 5:29 to go in the first quarter. After a Bush kick-off into the end zone, the Falcons took over at their own 20 yard line. The stingy Dodge defense held the Falcons offense again and again. East Laurens had to punt. The Falcon punter got off a good punt and it rolled dead at the Dodge County 39 yard line.
Four plays later, Erin Pitts scampered around the right end 33 yards for the Indians for the Indians third touchdown of the first quarter.
The Falcons got the ball back at their own 20-yard line after another touchback by Bush. The relentless Dodge County defense pushed the birds back to their own one-foot line, forcing another punt. The Falcon punter got off a great punt that got over R.J. Carr’s head, but he managed to chase it down and return the ball back to the East Laurens 24 yard line. R.J. Carr dropped back to pass and hit Mikhail Carr coming across the middle for a beautiful one-handed catch and score on first and ten. Peyton Bush was good on the point after and the Indians were now up 28-0.
Following the Bush kick-off, the Falcons were first and 10 at their own 18-yard line. The Falcons only moved the ball backwards as the Indians defense was just too overpowering for the East Laurens offensive line. East Laurens again found themselves punting to the Indians from inside their own 5-yard line. Dodge took over at the Falcon 37-yard line.
Four plays later, Daylon Gordon took the ball across the goal line from 5 yards out. Bush’s extra point was good and the score was 35-0 midway through the second quarter. The Falcons returned the following kick-off to the 25-yard line and threatened to get a first down. On third and short, The Falcons attempted a pass that was tipped and landed in the hands of Mikhail Carr who raced 46 yards for a pick-six.
Bush tacked on the point after and made the score 42-0 while still in the second quarter. The kick-off went into the end zone again for a touchback and the Falcons took over at their own 20. Now at this point, more of the reserves were getting valuable playing time. The defense still held and forced another punt. The offense took over and ran one play to end the half.
The second half would be played with a running clock. Dodge County kicked off to East Laurens and the kick went out of bounds, giving the Falcons better field position at their own 35-yard line. East Laurens still couldn’t get the ball moving while trying to run, so they passed. The Falcon quarterback dropped back and fired the ball. Daylon Gordon read it all the way and intercepted the ball, taking it 35 yards for the final Dodge County Score.
Bush was true again on the point after and the Indians were now up 49-0. The rest of the game would be played with reserves and JV players. #38 Mason Mangham had a nice kick-off. Big #52 Jonathan Burch had a huge tackle loss. #8 Jaleen Lemon had a nice pass break-up. #48 Kane Northcutt ran the ball hard, as did Lemon. The junior varsity defense had a tough time stopping the Falcon varsity, however, they managed to score 20 points on us. No harm, no foul, its great experience for those young guys. The final score was Dodge 49, East Laurens 22.
That brings us to the final regular season game of the year this Friday at home versus the hated, hideous Bleckley County Royals. Just kidding, Bleckley County folks are good people except on Friday night.
The stands should be packed, even if for no other reason than it being senior night. The rivalry is sure to draw a crowd as well. Everyone come out and support all of these seniors from football, cheerleading, band and more. They have put in so much work to entertain us throughout the years. I’m looking forward to it and I’ll see you there.
Special thanks to Jay Mullis for game stats.
Game Stats
Dodge E. Laurens
First downs 8 5
Rushing Atts. 31 26
Rushing yds. 179 130
Rushing TDs 4 3
Passing Atts. 3 9
Pass Comp. 26 34
Pass Yds. 1 0
Total offense 205 164
Rushing / Scoring Stats:
R.J. Carr- 6 carries, 43 yds., 1 TD
Daylon Gordon- 4 carries, 22 yds., 1TD, 1 interception-TD
Erin Pitts- 5 carries, 60 yds., 2TD
Mikhail Carr- 1 reception, 24 yds., 1TD, 1 interception-TD
Peyton Bush- 7/7 PATs
Noah Cummings- 1 carry, 3 yds.
Kade Harpe- 3 carries, 6 yds., 1/1 passing
Kane Northcutt- 7 carries, 34 yds.
Jayleen Lemon- 4 carries, 11 yds., 1 reception, 2 yds.
The Dodge County Indians went on the road Friday to play the East Laurens Falcons. The Falcons are having a tough year and came into the game with a record of one win and six losses and no region wins. The Indians, on the other hand, were 7-1 coming into the night.
The Falcons won the toss and elected to defer to the second half. The Indians took a short opening kick-off and returned it to the Dodge 49 yard line. The Indians tried a long pass on first down and #30 Timmy Johnson had the defender beat, but the ball was just out of reach. The offense was unable to get a first down and Peyton Bush had to punt. Bush punted the ball inside the 10-yard line and the Falcon return man made several Indians miss him before being brought down at the 17-yard line.
The falcons could not get anything going on offense and were forced to punt. The snap was high and the punter chose to run for his life with J.T. Ellis bearing down on him. The punter made it back to the 17-yard line, where he was caught and Dodge took over.
Erin Pitts took the ball down to the third yard line on first down.
R.J. Carr took it in himself from 3 yards out in the next play. Bush’s point after was good and the Indians were off and running 7-0 early in the first quarter.
The defense forced a fumble on the Falcon’s next possession that was recovered inside the 10-yard line by Vincent ‘Big Country’ Mann. Erin Pitts blew up the middle and drug an East Laurens defender into the end zone for the second score of the night on first down.
Peyton Bush converted the extra point to increase the lead to 14-0 with 5:29 to go in the first quarter. After a Bush kick-off into the end zone, the Falcons took over at their own 20 yard line. The stingy Dodge defense held the Falcons offense again and again. East Laurens had to punt. The Falcon punter got off a good punt and it rolled dead at the Dodge County 39 yard line.
Four plays later, Erin Pitts scampered around the right end 33 yards for the Indians for the Indians third touchdown of the first quarter.
The Falcons got the ball back at their own 20-yard line after another touchback by Bush. The relentless Dodge County defense pushed the birds back to their own one-foot line, forcing another punt. The Falcon punter got off a great punt that got over R.J. Carr’s head, but he managed to chase it down and return the ball back to the East Laurens 24 yard line. R.J. Carr dropped back to pass and hit Mikhail Carr coming across the middle for a beautiful one-handed catch and score on first and ten. Peyton Bush was good on the point after and the Indians were now up 28-0.
Following the Bush kick-off, the Falcons were first and 10 at their own 18-yard line. The Falcons only moved the ball backwards as the Indians defense was just too overpowering for the East Laurens offensive line. East Laurens again found themselves punting to the Indians from inside their own 5-yard line. Dodge took over at the Falcon 37-yard line.
Four plays later, Daylon Gordon took the ball across the goal line from 5 yards out. Bush’s extra point was good and the score was 35-0 midway through the second quarter. The Falcons returned the following kick-off to the 25-yard line and threatened to get a first down. On third and short, The Falcons attempted a pass that was tipped and landed in the hands of Mikhail Carr who raced 46 yards for a pick-six.
Bush tacked on the point after and made the score 42-0 while still in the second quarter. The kick-off went into the end zone again for a touchback and the Falcons took over at their own 20. Now at this point, more of the reserves were getting valuable playing time. The defense still held and forced another punt. The offense took over and ran one play to end the half.
The second half would be played with a running clock. Dodge County kicked off to East Laurens and the kick went out of bounds, giving the Falcons better field position at their own 35-yard line. East Laurens still couldn’t get the ball moving while trying to run, so they passed. The Falcon quarterback dropped back and fired the ball. Daylon Gordon read it all the way and intercepted the ball, taking it 35 yards for the final Dodge County Score.
Bush was true again on the point after and the Indians were now up 49-0. The rest of the game would be played with reserves and JV players. #38 Mason Mangham had a nice kick-off. Big #52 Jonathan Burch had a huge tackle loss. #8 Jaleen Lemon had a nice pass break-up. #48 Kane Northcutt ran the ball hard, as did Lemon. The junior varsity defense had a tough time stopping the Falcon varsity, however, they managed to score 20 points on us. No harm, no foul, its great experience for those young guys. The final score was Dodge 49, East Laurens 22.
That brings us to the final regular season game of the year this Friday at home versus the hated, hideous Bleckley County Royals. Just kidding, Bleckley County folks are good people except on Friday night.
The stands should be packed, even if for no other reason than it being senior night. The rivalry is sure to draw a crowd as well. Everyone come out and support all of these seniors from football, cheerleading, band and more. They have put in so much work to entertain us throughout the years. I’m looking forward to it and I’ll see you there.
Special thanks to Jay Mullis for game stats.
Game Stats
Dodge E. Laurens
First downs 8 5
Rushing Atts. 31 26
Rushing yds. 179 130
Rushing TDs 4 3
Passing Atts. 3 9
Pass Comp. 26 34
Pass Yds. 1 0
Total offense 205 164
Rushing / Scoring Stats:
R.J. Carr- 6 carries, 43 yds., 1 TD
Daylon Gordon- 4 carries, 22 yds., 1TD, 1 interception-TD
Erin Pitts- 5 carries, 60 yds., 2TD
Mikhail Carr- 1 reception, 24 yds., 1TD, 1 interception-TD
Peyton Bush- 7/7 PATs
Noah Cummings- 1 carry, 3 yds.
Kade Harpe- 3 carries, 6 yds., 1/1 passing
Kane Northcutt- 7 carries, 34 yds.
Jayleen Lemon- 4 carries, 11 yds., 1 reception, 2 yds.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)