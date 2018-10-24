Legals 10-24-18 Page 1
Wednesday, October 24. 2018
CONDEMNATIONS
GPN 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, Et Seq, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on February 27, 2018, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED SIXTY-SIX DOLLARS SIXTY NINE CENTS ($1266.69) IN UNITED STATE CURRENCY, LLAMA 9 MM (SERIAL#: B09305), 14K GOLD RING
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11 (c) to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 5th day of October, 2018.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
CHIEF BECKY SHEFFIELD
Eastman Police Department
5117 2nd Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GPN 07
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ANNIE RUTH GILBERT deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 8th day of October, 2018.
JOHNNY GILBERT
JERRY GILBERT
Executors of the
Last Will & Testament of
Annie Ruth Gilbert
225 E. Chicken Road
Chester, GA 31012
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ANN JUMP FRANCIS, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 17th day of October 2018.
PATRICIA J. WILLIAMS
P.O. Box 4493
Eastman, GA 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP, PC
Attorney at Law
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
ELECTION NOTICES
GPN 09
SUMMARIES OF PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL
AMENDMENTS
Pursuant to requirements of the Georgia Constitution, Attorney General Christopher Carr, Secretary of State Brian P. Kemp, and Legislative Counsel Richard C. Ruskell hereby provide the summaries of the proposed constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 6, 2018, general election ballot for consideration by the people of Georgia (short captions are those adopted by the Constitutional Amendments Publication Board):
- 1 -
Creates the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund to protect water quality, wildlife habitat, and parks.
House Resolution No. 238
Resolution Act No. 414
Ga. L. 2018, p. 1138
“( ) YES
( ) NO
Without increasing the current state sales tax rate, shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to create the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund to conserve lands that protect drinking water sources and the water quality of rivers, lakes, and streams; to protect and conserve forests, fish, wildlife habitats, and state and local parks; and to provide opportunities for our children and families to play and enjoy the outdoors, by dedicating, subject to full public disclosure, up to 80 percent of the existing sales tax collected by sporting goods stores to such purposes without increasing the current state sales tax rate?”
Summary
This proposal authorizes the General Assembly to provide for anannual allocation of up to 80 percent of the revenue derived from the state sales and use tax collected by sporting goods stores to a trust fund to be used for the protection and preservation of conservation land. Any law adopted pursuant to this proposal shall provide for automatic repeal not more than ten years after its effective date; however, such repeal date may be extended for a maximum of ten additional years. It amends Article III, Section IX, Paragraph VI of the Georgia Constitution by adding a new subparagraph (p).
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 2 -
Creates a state-wide business court to lower costs, enhance efficiency, and promote predictable judicial outcomes.
House Resolution 993
Resolution Act No. 410
Ga. L. 2018, p. 1130
“( ) YES
( ) NO
Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to create a state-wide business court, authorize superior court business court divisions, and allow for the appointment process for state-wide business court judges in order to lower costs, improve the efficiency of all courts, and promote predictability of judicial outcomes in certain complex business disputes for the benefit of all citizens of this state?”
Summary
This proposal creates a state-wide business court with state-wide jurisdiction for use under certain circumstances. It contains provisions relating to venue, jurisdiction, and powers of such court and provides for selection, terms, and qualifications of state-wide business court judges. It amends Article VI of the Georgia Constitution by revising Sections I, II, III, IV, and VII.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 3 -
Encourages the conservation, sustainability, and longevity of Georgia’s working forests through tax subclassification and grants.
House Resolution No. 51
Resolution Act No. 297
Ga. L. 2018, p. 1127
“( ) YES
( ) NO
Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to revise provisions related to the subclassification for tax purposes of and the prescribed methodology for establishing the value of forest land conservation use property and related assistance grants, to provide that assistance grants related to forest land conservation use property may be increased by general law for a five-year period and that up to 5 percent of assistance grants may be deducted and retained by the state revenue commissioner to provide for certain state administrative costs, and to provide for the subclassification of qualified timberland property for ad valorem taxation purposes?”
Summary
This proposal revises provisions subclassifying forest land conservation use property for ad valorem taxation purposes. It revises the methodology for establishing the value of forest land conservation use property and related assistance grants. The proposal also permits the subclassification of qualified timberland property for ad valorem taxation purposes. It amends Article VII, Section I, Paragraph III of the Georgia Constitution by revising subparagraph (f) and by adding a new subparagraph (f.1).
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
-4 -
Provides rights for victims of crime in the judicial process.
Senate Resolution No. 146
Resolution Act No. 467
Ga. L. 2018, p. 1139
“( ) YES
( ) NO
Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide certain rights to victims against whom a crime has allegedly been perpetrated and allow victims to assert such rights?”
Summary
This proposal recognizes certain rights of victims against whom a crime has been perpetrated and provides for the enforcement of such rights. It amends Article I, Section I of the Georgia Constitution by adding a new Paragraph XXX.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 5 -
Authorizes fair allocation of sales tax proceeds to county and city school districts.
Senate Resolution No. 95
Resolution Act No. 278
Ga. L. 2017, p. 857
“( ) YES
( ) NO
Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to authorize a referendum for a sales and use tax for education by a county school district or an independent school district or districts within the county having a majority of the students enrolled within the county and to provide that the proceeds are distributed on a per student basis among all the school systems unless an agreement is reached among such school systems for a different distribution?”
Summary
This proposal authorizes a county school district or an independent school district or districts within the county having a majority of the students enrolled within the county to call for a referendum for a sales and use tax for education and provides that the proceeds are distributed on a per student basis among all the school systems unless an agreement is reached among such school systems for a different distribution. It amends Article VIII, Section VI, Paragraph IV of the Constitution by revising subparagraphs (a) and (g).
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
SUMMARIES OF
PROPOSED STATE-WIDE
REFERENDUM
QUESTIONS
Pursuant to Code Section 21-2-4 of the O.C.G.A., the Secretary of State is authorized to include with the summaries of proposed constitutional amendments summaries of any state-wide referendum questions to be voted on at the same general election:
- A -
Provides for a homestead exemption for residents of certain municipal corporations.
House Bill No. 820
Act No. 346
Ga. L. 2018, p. 235
“( ) YES
( ) NO
Do you approve anew homestead exemption in a municipal corporation that is located in more than one county, that levies a sales tax for the purposes of a metropolitan area system of public transportation, and that has within its boundaries an independent school system, from ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes in the amount of the difference between the current year assessed value of a home and the adjusted base year value, provided that the lowest base year value will be adjusted yearly by 2.6 percent?”
Summary
This proposal authorizes a new homestead exemption from ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes in an amount equal to the amount by which the current year assessed value of a homestead exceeds the adjusted base year value of such homestead. This exemption would only apply to persons residing in a municipal corporation that is located in more than one county, that levies a sales tax for the purposes of a metropolitan area system of public transportation, and that has within its boundaries an independent school system. It enacts Code Section 48-5-44.1 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated.
If approved by a majority of the voters, the Act becomes effective on January 1, 2019, and applies to all tax years beginning on or after that date.
- B -
Provides a tax exemption for certain homes for the mentally disabled.
House Bill No. 196
Act No. 25
Ga. L. 2017, p. 55
“( ) YES
( ) NO
Shall the Act be approved which provides an exemption from ad valorem taxes on nonprofit homes for the mentally disabled if they include business corporations in the ownership structure for financing purposes?”
Summary
This proposal clarifies that the existing exemption from ad valorem taxation for nonprofit homes for the mentally disabled applies even when financing for construction or renovation of the homes is provided by a business corporation or other entity. It amends paragraph (13) of Code Section 48-5-41 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated.
If approved by a majority of the voters, the Act becomes effective on January 1, 2019, and applies to all tax years beginning on or after that date.
FORECLOSURES
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by DAVID BANKS and THERESA B. BANKS A/K/A THERESA BANKS to MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION, dated July 10, 2001, recorded in Deed Book 380, Page 193, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of FIFTY-THREE THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($53,200.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN NOVEMBER, 2018, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: DOVENMUEHLE MORTGAGE, INC., 1 CORPORATE DRIVE, SUITE 360, LAKE ZURICH, IL 60047, 8006694268.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS DAVID BANKS AND THERESA B. BANKS A/K/A THERESA BANKS OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 122 HOLDER PLACE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION
as Attorney in Fact for
DAVID BANKS AND
THERESA B. BANKS
A/K/A THERESA BANKS
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 307 OF THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 0.50 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT #1 ON A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY GRADY BONEY, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, DATED FEBRUARY 13, 2001, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 31, PAGE 161, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT. THE COURSES AND DISTANCES OF SAID PLAT ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
MR/lwa 11/6/18
Our file no. 5390916 - FT18
NAME CHANGE
GPN 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: MADISON MCKENZIE MORGAN
MARY MCKENNA MORGAN
CIVIL ACTION FILE NUMBER: 18V-8457
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
Notice is hereby given that MARY MELISSA MCCRANIE filed a petition in the Superior Court of Dodge County on September 25, 2018, praying for the name of her Minor Child MADISON MCKENZIE MORGAN to be changed to MADISON MCKENZIE MCCRANIE and her Minor Child MARY MCKENNA MORGAN be changed to MARY MCKENNA MCCRANIE. Notice is hereby given to all interested or affected persons to appear in said Court and file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed within thirty (30) days if the filing of said petition.
This the 1st day of October, 2018.
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT
Attorney At Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: (478) 374-1505
PUBLIC HEARING
GPN 16
PUBLIC NOTICE
Public notice is hereby given that the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is accepting public comments on the Draft 2019 Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP) which sets forth DCA’s process for allocating federal and state resources available for the development of affordable rental housing. Financing sources available through the QAP include the Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) and the HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME).
The Draft 2019 QAP is posted at: https://dca.ga.gov/node/5430
The following public hearings will be held as follows:
October 30th (10 AM)Cobb Galleria Centre
Two Galleria Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
October 30th (2 PM)DCA Webinar
November 5 (12:30 PM)Valdosta City Hall Annex, Multi-Purpose Room
300 N Lee St.
Valdosta, GA 31601
All interested parties will be given the opportunity to be heard and express their views at the public hearings. Registration is only required for the webinar. Please register for the Draft 2019 QAP Webinar at:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4863106238823414787
The Public is also encouraged to submit comments in writing to DCA at to hfdround@dca.ga.gov or to the attention of Grace Baranowski, at 60 Executive Park S, Atlanta, GA 30329. Comments must be received by Monday, November 12, 2018 for consideration.
For a reasonable accommodation at the public hearings please contact Sandy Wyckoff at Sandy.Wyckoff@dca.ga.gov.Georgia Department of Community Affairs is committed to providing all persons with equal access to its services, programs, activities, education, and employment regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, or disability. If you need an alternative format or language, please contact Sandy Wyckoff at Sandy.Wyckoff@dca.ga.gov. Translation of this document is also provided at no cost upon request.
DELINQUENT TAXES
GPN 20
DELINQUENT PROPERTY TAX SALE
Under and by virtue of certain tax fi fa’s issued by The City of Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia, in favor of the State of Georgia and City of Eastman, against the following named persons and the property as described next to their respective name(s). There will be sold for cash or certified funds at public outcry, before the city hall door in Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia, between the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in November, 2018, the same being November 6, 2018, and continuing on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, if necessary between the legal hours of sale, 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The below listed and described properties, or as much thereof as will satisfy the municipal tax execution on the respective individual and property, will be sold. The property (ies) hereinafter described have been levied on as the property of the persons whose names immediately precede the property description. Each of the respective parcels of property are located in The City of Eastman, Dodge County, State of Georgia. The years for which said fi fa’s are issued and levied are stated opposite the name of the owner in each case. Each defendant and tenant in possession, if applicable, has been notified of levy time and place of sale. Purchaser shall pay for title, all transfer cost, all taxes, advertising cost and recording fees.
MAP AND PARCEL: 048 010
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: AMAR HOTELS INC
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
AMOUNT DUE: $1,232.00
TAX YEARS DUE: 2017
DEED BOOK: 237/751
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 6, 15TH DISTRICT, IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 1.21 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 23, PAGE 99. 1700 COLLEGE ST
MAP AND PARCEL: E06 005
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: AUSTIN ELLA JANE ESTATE AND ALL HEIRS KNOWN & UNKNOWN
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
AMOUNT DUE: $343.09
TAX YEARS DUE: 2017
DEED BOOK: 194/202
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 22, 15TH DISTRICT, IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, OF WHISPERING PINES, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 10, PAGE 278 AND PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 78. 1104 EDGEWOOD RD
MAP AND PARCEL: E26 029
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: BARNWELL RANDY
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
AMOUNT DUE: $240.40
TAX YEARS DUE: 2017
DEED BOOK: 654/269
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOTS 46 AND 46A, OF COTTONDALE SUBDIVISION, SECTION A, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 230. PARK ST
MAP AND PARCEL: E26 019
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: BARNWELL RANDY LEE
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
AMOUNT DUE: $268.49
TAX YEARS DUE: 2017
DEED BOOK: 433/226
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 310, 16TH DISTRICT, IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.15 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 63, OF COTTONDALE SUBDIVISION, SECTION A, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 230. 5504 PEACOCK AVE
MAP AND PARCEL: E26 036
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: BARNWELL RANDY LEE
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
AMOUNT DUE: $271.54
TAX YEARS DUE: 2017
DEED BOOK: 433/226
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN LAND LOT 310, 16TH DISTRICT, IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONSISTING OF 0.12 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING LOT 41, OF COTTONDALE SUBDIVISION, SECTION A, AS SHOWN IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 230. 6014 LEITCH ST
MAP AND PARCEL: E26 140
CURRENT RECORD HOLDER: BLACKSHEAR ANNETTE & ANTHONY
DEFENDANT IN FI-FA: SAME AS CRH(S)
AMOUNT DUE: $247.22
TAX YEARS DUE: 2017
DEED BOOK: 784/30 (PORTION OF TRACT 11)
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OF LAND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING A PORTION OF LOT 12, BLOCK I, OF SUNSET PARK, OR AS FURTHER DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 54, PAGE 261. LEE AVE
