Large drug arrest made

Law enforcement officials including the Oconee Drug Task Force and Georgia State troopers recently arrested Lorenzo Lamar Sanders of Perry. He was arrested in Chester Georgia and was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Perry was caught with 28 ounces of suspected methamphetamine.

Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests for October 16, 2018 through October 23, 2018.

Charles Wynn, age 38 of Eastman was arrested for theft by taking.

Bridget Coffman, age 33 of Eastman was arrested for driving while unlicensed or expired/new resident.

Damars Durham, age 31 of Eastman was arrested for non-residence, no forced entry burglary.

Justin Mullins, age 29 of Eastman was arrested for disorderly conduct, simple battery, battery on 65 years of age or older, obstructing law enforcement officers and terroristic threats and acts.

Justin McLeod, age 28 of Montrose was arrested for possession of marijuana, speeding, suspended license, obstruction and possession of drug related object.

Sheri Brennan, age 48 of Eastman was arrested for theft by deception.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests for the week ending October 23, 2018.

Chelsey Marie Carter, age 25 of Eastman was arrested for third degree cruelty to children, possession of methamphetamine and abandonment of dependent child.

Benjamin Kyle Dunn, age 28 of Cochran was arrested for simple battery.

Charlie Glisson, age 33 of Eastman was arrested for cruelty to children-criminal negligence/causes second-degree excessive mental/physical pain.

Daniel Carlton Jones, age 44 of Eastman was arrested for parole violation.

Robert Brian Jones, age 35 of Eastman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and third degree cruelty to children or third degree subsequent offense.

Sharell Shenna Moore, age 31 of Eastman was arrested for probation violation.

Jake Moreno-Rojas, age 18 of Georgia was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor driving without a license.

Angelia Jacquelin Plaza, age 57 of Eastman was arrested for illegal possession of controlled substance.

Lorenzo Lamar Sanders, age 28 of Perry was arrested for two counts trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine and one count of receipt possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.

Charles Anthony Steward, age 61 of Rhine was arrested for parole violation.
