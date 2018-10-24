Law enforcement officials including the Oconee Drug Task Force and Georgia State troopers recently arrested Lorenzo Lamar Sanders of Perry. He was arrested in Chester Georgia and was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Perry was caught with 28 ounces of suspected methamphetamine.
Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests for October 16, 2018 through October 23, 2018.
Charles Wynn, age 38 of Eastman was arrested for theft by taking.
Bridget Coffman, age 33 of Eastman was arrested for driving while unlicensed or expired/new resident.
Damars Durham, age 31 of Eastman was arrested for non-residence, no forced entry burglary.
Justin Mullins, age 29 of Eastman was arrested for disorderly conduct, simple battery, battery on 65 years of age or older, obstructing law enforcement officers and terroristic threats and acts.
Justin McLeod, age 28 of Montrose was arrested for possession of marijuana, speeding, suspended license, obstruction and possession of drug related object.
Sheri Brennan, age 48 of Eastman was arrested for theft by deception.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests for the week ending October 23, 2018.
Methamphetamine
Large drug arrest made
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)