Jiggy Smaha, Rest In Peace.
Donald Trump on Joe Biden: “We call him 1% Joe.” Good name! We could also call him former vice plagiarist of the USA. One percent was Joe’s share of the vote in the 2008 primaries. He ran in 1988 until his plagiarism caught up with him and 20 years later he gave it another shot, losing to Obama in the 2008 Demoleft primaries. In the 2008 run Biden told an interviewer that Obama was not qualified to be president. I agree with Joe on that. All was forgiven when Barack and Joe teamed up to beat the inept John McCain in November. Be careful how you vote or you could be stuck with a big loser like Biden for years to come. He first entered the D.C. swamp in 1973, over 25 years back and liked it. He wants to go back.
Joe Biden called Trump supporters “the dregs of society.” He must be trying to hurt our feelings.
“Democrats produce mobs, Republicans produce jobs.”
Donald Trump
Now the leftist speech police claim the word “mob” is a racist dog whistle. Writer Jesse Kelly calls it “the let-wing rage mob.”
Liberal columnist Jennifer Rubin is hyped as a conservative by the Washington P- - - newsrag. The P- - - laughably claims Ms. Rubin is a balance to their liberal lineup.
A new legal concept at work – Judge Brett Kavanaugh has to prove his innocence but his guilt doesn’t have to be established. It is a given if his accusers charge it.
“The fact that somebody can study for a degree in ‘Gender Studies‘ is striking proof that Cultural Marxists are holding Western universities by the throat.”
Lance Weldon on VDare.com 9-11-18
Andrew Gillum, Tallahassee, Florida mayor and Demo socialist running for governor of Florida, says he appreciates George Soros and Tom Steyer, billionaire left-wingers, who helped him win the Democrat nomination. He also claims his campaign was driven by small donations from “everyday folks.” Soros and Steyer are committed socialists.
Who was the big loser in the Florida Democrat Primary for governor? Phillip Levine, former Miami Beach mayor, spent $29 million from his own pocket and finished third behind Gillum and runner-up Gwen Graham, daughter of Bob Graham, former Senator and governor.