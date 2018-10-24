Dear editor,
To the voters of Dodge County: Are you registered to vote? This election is extremely important, more so than any others in the past. In the 2012 election there were 90 million Christians registered to vote. Twenty-five million Christians didn’t vote. Obama won.
There are 15 to 20 million Christians not registered to vote. We have 70 thousand elections across the United States, from school boards to cities and states. If you say, “I don’t like this person” or “My vote won’t count”, your vote does count. How can we defeat evil unless we make our voices heard? Our vote allows our voices to be heard.
When you don’t vote, you are helping the other side. Our votes as Christians should support life, liberty and support of Israel. Make your vote count. Go out and vote. Early voting is happening now. Visit myfaithvotes.org to learn more.
P.S. We voted today. Have you?
In Christ,
Judy Allen
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)