Lady Indians victorious, looking to make another trip to the show
Posted by Admin
Wednesday, October 17. 2018
By Russ Ragan
It took a while, but it was worth the wait for the Dodge High Lady Indians Softball Team. The Lady Indians finally hosted the Bacon County Red Raiders on Friday. Dodge scored four runs in the first inning of game one.
The strong pitching of Jade Dowdy held that up and Dodge rolled to an 8-10 win.
There was no scoring until the third, but Dodge scored five in the frame and won 11-2 to advance to the second round. Awaiting Dodge is Brooks County. They advanced by sweeping Screven County in the first round.
The games will be a double header on Wednesday, October 17 at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. A third game will be held on Thursday. All games will be played here in Dodge.
The Lady Red Raiders got a one out double in the first off of Jade Dowdy.
The Lady Indians got a huge play with two outs from junior shortstop Aniyah Black as she threw to her left and threw the runner of from her knees to keep the game scoreless going to the bottom of the first.
Dodge wasted no time getting things started in their half of first. The first pitch hit lead off batter, Jenna Hickman. Abbey Manning would follow with a deep double off of the left field fence. That would score Hickman for a 1-0 Dodge lead.
One out later, Jade Dowdy would hit a triple over the right fielders head that easily scored Manning for a 2-0 Dodge lead. When Jacey Dowdy’s ground ball couldn’t get handled, it would be 3-0, as Europe Brown would score.
Dodge added to the lead with two out as the red hot Gracie Lewis drove in Carsen Ethridge who was running for Jacey Dowdy and the lead was 4-0 after the first.
Dowdy really settled in with the lead. She shut down Bacon by retiring nine in a row. Dodge would add to the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Abby Manning singled to center and Aniyah Black doubled to deep right center to lead off the inning. One out later, Jacey Dowdy hit a 2-1 pitch way over the fence in left center and suddenly the game reached 7-0 going to the fifth.
Bacon would get just their second hit to lead off the fifth.
Dowdy would get the next three batters and the game would stay 7-0 going to the bottom of the fifth and Dodge needed one run to put the game away. Dodge would use small ball to put this one away.
Jenna Hickman led off by reaching a perfect bunt. Hickman never stopped as she reached third as nobody covered. An intentional walk to Black loaded the bases for Jade Dowdy.
She would reach on a walk and that would do it as Hickman scored. Dodge would take game one 8-0. Dowdy was great on the mound as she pitched a two hit strikeout. At the plate, Dodge had 13 hits. Manning and Gracie Lewis had three hits each.
That brought us to game two. Linzy Bowen got the start at the mound for the Lady Indians. The sophomore faced Bacon last year in Columbus. Dodge won the game 9-2 as Bowen went the distance allowing only a pair of solo homers in the game with five strikeouts. Would history repeat itself? The numbers are really close. We will review them in the end.
This one started slower than the first game. Bowen started fine as she allowed only one base runner on an error.
Dodge would come alive in the top of the third. The Lady Indians were the visiting team in game two. Amber Maxwell singled to center and Jenna Hickman reached on another fine bunt.
One out later, Aniyah Black would be walked and that would score Maxwell and Hickman for a 2-0 game. That brought up sister Jacey. The count would reach 2-1. Surely they wouldn’t make the same mistake again would they? They did as Dowdy hit another deep blast to left center for another three run homer and a 5-0 Dodge lead.
Dodge added to the lead in the top of fourth with Sydney Powell in right center to lead off the inning.
One out later, Jenna Hickman singled also to right center and Powell would score for a 6-0 lead. Bacon would finally score their first run of the day in the bottom of the fourth. They got a lead off homer to cut the lead 6-1. They added a pair of singles, but a foul out to Abby Manning would end the inning.
Bacon would cut the game 6-2 in the sixth on a lead off homer to the same batter and the game would get a little closer.
Bowen would end the inning with a strikeout and a pair of come backers.
The Lady Indians would put this one away in the top of seventh. Abby Manning would lead off the inning with a single to center.
Walks to Black and Jacey Dowdy would load the bases with one out.
A walk to Gracie Lewis scored Manning for a 7-2 game. Bailey Harvey reached on error and Black would score for an 8-2 game.
Europe Brown also scored on the play and the lead reached 9-2. Sydney Powell would hit a double in the gap that scored Mikayah Roberson for the 11-2 lead.
Bowen would strike out a pair in the bottom of the seventh to wrap up the 11-2 win. Let’s look at the final pitching numbers for Bowen.
In Columbus last year, she allowed a pair of solo homers. Which is the same as Friday when she struck out six.
She had five last year. A big key for Bowen is that she only walked one and it was in the seventh with an 11-2 lead. Dodge won 9-2 last year. The numbers were real close and so was the final result.
The Lady Indians are making their bid for another trip to Columbus this Wednesday. Please come out and support this fine team. Congratulations to Head Coach Jennifer Bellflower, as she won her 200th career game.
