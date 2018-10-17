The Dodge County Indians got back to action Monday night at John Marshall Peacock Field.
Dodge County High Indians down the Hawks 20-6
Wednesday, October 17. 2018
By David Bush
This is important because the first and second seeded teams get home field advantage in the first round of playoffs. Right now the Indians are in good shape for a number two seed.
If we take care of business like we know we can and WACO should beat Dublin, then things could get very interesting.
Under that scenario, there would be a three-way tie for first place in the region.
If I am not mistaken, that would mean a mini-playoff to sort out the first second and third spots for the state playoffs. In order to make this happen, we have to take care of our own business first. We did just that Monday night.
The Golden Hawks came into the game ranked sixth in the state, undefeated in the region and looking for payback for the whooping they got last year.
The Indians won the toss and deferred to the second half. Peyton Bush kicked off to one of the most dangerous return teams in all of high school football. The kickoff coverage team did a fantastic job all night long of keeping them bottled up for short returns. Washington County got things going first and 10 from their own 24.
The Indian defense set the tone early, stopping the Golden Hawks on three downs and forcing a punt.
The Indians got the ball on our own 32 yard line after the punt. The Indians offense started off well with a nice run by Mikhail Carr down to the WACO 44 yard line. The offense sputtered and the Indians had to punt.
Peyton Bush pinned the Golden Hawks down at their own 17 yard line.
Each team had a tough time moving the ball with much consistency. The Dodge County defense, led by linebacker Elisha Williams, linebacker Daylon Gordon, defensive end J.T. Ellis, defensive tackle Vincent ‘Big Country’ Mann, defensive end Jayden Johnson, defensive tackle Caleb Fluellen and defensive tackle Jamal Mahan, all had big nights holding the Golden Hawks at bay.
The first quarter came to an end with the score 0-0. The second quarter was a defensive battle as well until Mikhail Carr broke free to get the Indians down deep into Golden Hawk territory. With 1:36 to go in the half, R.J. Carr kept the ball up the middle and scored the game’s first touchdown.
Peyton Bush added the extra point to make the score 7-0. The Golden Hawks took the ensuing kickoff to the 20 yard line, but after one first down they were forced to punt. The offense took over at our own 48 yard line and on first down, Mikhail Carr took a handoff around the end for a 52 yard touchdown run. Peyton Bush booted the extra point to make the score 14-0 with three seconds left in the first half.
The second half would start with WACO kicking off to Dodge.
The Indians were unable to get anything going and would have to punt. Peyton Bush sent one down the field about 48 yards.
The return man for WACO attempted to field the ball over his head and appeared to have touched the ball, but the officials didn’t quite see it that way and gave the Hawks the ball at the 22 yard line. WACO was unable to get the ball moving thanks to more big defensive plays by Jamal Mahan and #68 Caleb Fluellen.
The Indians again forced another WACO punt. This time the Indians marched down the field, but were stopped at the 20 yard line of WACO. Peyton Bush came in to attempt a 37 yard field goal. The kick was good and the score was 17-0 with 2:31 to go in the third quarter.
The lone Washington County score came when late in the third quarter, on third and long, they attempted a pass down the middle that was batted away by a Dodge County defender, but landed in the hands of another receiver following the play.
WACO brought the ball down inside the 5 yard line before being caught.
The third quarter ended and the Golden Hawks managed to score on a short pass play after being stuffed for three straight downs trying to run the ball.
The two-point conversion was no good thanks to #68 Caleb Fluellen, who crashed in and slung the runner back for a 5 yard loss. This made the score 17-6 Dodge.
The Indians got the ball back after a short kickoff around the 30 yard line.
Three plays later, R.J. Carr broke free for a 61 yard touchdown, but it was called back on a holding penalty.
The Indians could not recover from the penalty and Peyton Bush was called on again to punt.
Bush punted the ball down to the WACO 14 yard line with time running out on Washington County.
The Golden Hawks resorted to passing.
Their first attempt was successful because it resulted in a pass interference call. The Hawks kept trying to throw against our secondary and #17 Keyshawn Smokes intercepted the ball and ran it back to the WACO 10 yard line.
The Indians got the ball as close as the 2 yard line; however, a personal foul penalty moved the ball back to the 17 yard line.
Peyton Bush was called on to try a 34 yard field goal. Bush was true again and in doing so, notched his thirtieth career field goal.
This milestone put him into a tie for ninth all time for field goals made by a kicker in Georgia High School football history. (See Georgia High School Football Historians for complete list). Congratulations, Peyton!
So the Indians stretched the lead to 20-6 with just 2:17 left to play. The Indians defense came on after a short pooch kick to shut down the Golden Hawks.
Keyshawn Smokes intercepted the football at the Dodge County 5 yard line; his second of the night, to wrap things up and send the Indians home with the victory.
Next for Dodge County will be East Laurens in Dublin, for another big region game.
Hopefully the Indians can continue their winning ways. Please try to make the trip and support our boys. I’ll see you there!
