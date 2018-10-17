Russ’s Sports Review

It was another week with more injuries and a bad defense. Somehow, the Falcons pulled off a 34-29 win over Tampa Bay. The injuries did continue as wide outs Sanu and Ridley did go down in the first half without returning.
The last injury was unlikely even for the Falcons. Star kicker Matt Bryant injured his right hamstring as he kicked a very important 58 yard field goal during the game’s final minute.
Freeman was still out due to a bone bruise. That is one horrible contact the Falcons were sucked into. Only five years to go after this year. Freeman and Bryant will miss Monday night’s game on the road against the Giants. It was another great game for Matt Ryan.
He threw 354 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday. He has been great so far this year as he has thrown 1955 yards and 14 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He has also completed nearly 70 percent of his passes. The defense was bad again as they nearly blew it once again.
Tampa Bay fired former Falcon head coach Mike Smith on Monday.
He was Tampa’s defense coordinator.
The other big football game over the weekend was for Georgia as they hit the road to play LSU. I am not going to lie.
I didn’t have the best feeling about this one. The Georgia offense had been struggling as of late, but they no showed on the road. The running game only had 121 total yards.
Fromm had a rough day as he completed less than half of his passes and threw a pair of picks.
Like many of you, I was wondering why there were no fields on Saturday. Is it because there would be a quarterback controversy in Athens if the freshmen did well? The Dogs have a week to heal up physically as they get ready for Florida on October 27.
The Braves made some coaching announcements on Monday. Brian Stikner got a two-year extension.
He deserved it as the Braves won 90 games and they shocked the world when they won the National League East. On the other hand, they let go of pitching coach Chuck Hernandez. I am a little surprised, but not shocked. They will look outside the organization to fill the spot.
Last week I discussed players I feel would improve the Braves.
I mentioned starting pitcher, Patrick Corbin.
I am torn this week about the outfield. I believe that they will go with the trade market rather than free agency.
So what about David Peralta, also from the D-backs? Arizona may re-boot things, so maybe they can send some pitching prospects for the slugging corner outfielder. Peralta hit 293 with 30 homers last year.
I would prefer to pick up Machado off of the free agent wire and move Camargo to the left. The trade route is more likely, however.
Let’s wrap up this week with some local pro wrestling news. Georgia Extreme Wrestling comes to the Dodge County Recreation Department on Saturday, October 27. The card will be “Rage in a Cage”. Every match will be a cage match.
The card will feature a mixed tag team cage match. The card will also have a pair of championship matches. The A.I.W.F. national championship will be on the line, plus another championship match.
Advanced tickets are $8.00 and will be on sale until October 24. Tickets will be sold at the door for $10.00.
Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and half time will be at 7:00 p.m. on October 27.