Barron hired as county manager

By Becky Holland
Spence Barron, age 43, was named as the new county manager for Dodge County Monday night at the Dodge County Board of Commissioners’ regular monthly meeting.
A two-member search committee, consisting of commissioners W.T. “Junior” Howell and Brian Watkins, reviewed through a list of applicants for the position and presented Barron’s name as the top candidate to the board during the closed session of Monday night’s meeting. After coming out of the closed session, the commissioners voted on Barron’s selection.
For the past seven years Bobby Peacock, a former Dodge County commissioner and commission chairman, has served as interim county manager. Earlier in September, Peacock presented his resignation to some of the board members, but not as an agenda item for an official board meeting.
Immediately, the board opened the position up. Approximately seven applications were turned in.
Watkins told The Dodge County News on Tuesday during a phone interview that “of all the people that turned in resumes, Mr. Barron was the most qualified. I have known him for a long time and I believe he has the demeanor and character just right for this role.”
Barron currently serves as the chief financial officer for the Dodge County-Eastman Development Authority (DCEDA), and most recently prior to that role was the strategic planner for the DCEDA. In 2015, he retired after 18 years of creditable service with the state of Georgia as a special agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI).
He received his bachelor of arts in criminal justice in 1997 from the University of Georgia, his master of public health from Mercer University and is pursuing his doctorate in public health from Georgia Southern University.
Barron also graduated from the GBI Basic Agent Candidate Course from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in 2002 and was appointed as a special agent in June of that year. He also graduated from the National Forensics Academy in 2010 from the Law Enforcement Innovations Center.
