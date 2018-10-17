Barron

Barron hired as county manager

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, October 17. 2018
Comments (0)
By Becky Holland
Spence Barron, age 43, was named as the new county manager for Dodge County Monday night at the Dodge County Board of Commissioners’ regular monthly meeting.
A two-member search committee, consisting of commissioners W.T. “Junior” Howell and Brian Watkins, reviewed through a list of applicants for the position and presented Barron’s name as the top candidate to the board during the closed session of Monday night’s meeting. After coming out of the closed session, the commissioners voted on Barron’s selection.
For the past seven years Bobby Peacock, a former Dodge County commissioner and commission chairman, has served as interim county manager. Earlier in September, Peacock presented his resignation to some of the board members, but not as an agenda item for an official board meeting.
Immediately, the board opened the position up. Approximately seven applications were turned in.
Watkins told The Dodge County News on Tuesday during a phone interview that “of all the people that turned in resumes, Mr. Barron was the most qualified. I have known him for a long time and I believe he has the demeanor and character just right for this role.”
Barron currently serves as the chief financial officer for the Dodge County-Eastman Development Authority (DCEDA), and most recently prior to that role was the strategic planner for the DCEDA. In 2015, he retired after 18 years of creditable service with the state of Georgia as a special agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI).
He received his bachelor of arts in criminal justice in 1997 from the University of Georgia, his master of public health from Mercer University and is pursuing his doctorate in public health from Georgia Southern University.
Barron also graduated from the GBI Basic Agent Candidate Course from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in 2002 and was appointed as a special agent in June of that year. He also graduated from the National Forensics Academy in 2010 from the Law Enforcement Innovations Center.

After learning he had been selected as the new county manager, Barron said, “I am so very humbled and honored that the commissioners chose me. I grew up in Dodge County…in Rhine.”
Barron said that for the next few months, he would spend time with Peacock in training. “It is going to take some time learning what our resources are and what is important is to be able to discover what paths we take to continue to move us forward.”
Of Peacock, Barron was complimentary. “I believe he and the commissioners have done a great job managing the county and have been good stewards of our resources,” he stated.
He continued, “We have a good foundation to build on.”
Barron stated, “My management philosophy is simple. Never spend more than you bring in, save something for hard times and work hard to find new opportunities to generate revenue.”
He also stated that he believes communication and transparency are “paramount for the success of any government agency.” Barron said that there will be an open door policy when he takes office and he will partner with the local media to ensure that, as well as implement technology options, like social media.
“At the local level, I have often worked with our county constitutional officers and I have a realistic understanding of the mandates imposed on them by law, coupled with a realistic understanding of the limited resources available to the board of commissioners to fund and support them,” Barron stated. “I firmly believe that I can use my experience to enable various county agencies to work more effectively to minimize costs and maximize efficiency.”
Though no official ‘first day on the job’ date has been set, he believes it could be after the first of the year.
Barron is married to the former Amy Knight, a school counselor at South Dodge Elementary School, and has two children, Sarah, age 13, and Jacob, age 10.
“My family has lived in this county for five generations now, and my wife and I are committed to raising our family in Dodge County. I will make it my mission to ensure that the next generation has employment and educational opportunities and encourage them to remain in our wonderful county.”
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News