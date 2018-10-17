Plummeting civility

Rest in Peace pro football legends Tommy McDonald and Jim Taylor.
Regarding Judge Brett Kavanaugh, now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh (great!) – notice how many liberals fell for the scam. This lady knows better and sums it up well:
“No one who has known him since he since he became an adult has accused him of improprieties, and no one except Senate Democrats has accused him of being an alcoholic.”
Jo Anne Skousen on LibertyUnbound.com 10-3-18  
“Plummeting civility,” Laura Ingraham calls it.
All 25 judges on the Trump Supreme Court list were rock-solid conservatives. No wonder President Trump is vehemently hated by the leftstream press. Neither Clinton nor B.H. Obama would ever appoint a conservative to anything. 
Who’s next up for Supreme Court consideration? Many say Amy Barrett, nominated to federal courts by Donald Trump. She is a member of the Federalist Society, taught at Notre Dame Law School and is only age 45. You’ll notice frequent mention that these are lifetime appointments by opponents when a conservative is in the White House, but it is seldom mentioned by the press when it is a liberal president making the appointments.
As savvy conservative commentator-rocker Kid Rock, a big Trump supporter says, “Let the business guy run the country like a business.”
“If fascism ever comes to America, it will come under liberalism.”
Ronald Reagan
WorldNetDaily.com says “Anchor Babies” cost taxpayers $2.4 billion annually. That’s $2,400,000,000, big bucks. You could spend $1,000 per day every day for 2,000 years and you’d still be well short of $1 billion spent. You’d have spent “only” $730 million, or $730,000,000, 73% of a billion dollars.
What liberals accuse you of doing, they’re already doing themselves.
“Victimhood is profitable. On the Internet, it can get you thousands of dollars in crowdfunding donations. In the media, it can win you national prominence and a cooing audience of credulous sycophants.

On campus, it can get you attention and plaudits from fellow grievance-mongers. Convince enough people you’re a victim, and everyone from presidential candidates to celebrities will come rushing to support you.”
Milo on Breitbart.com  5-2-16
Think Professor Christine Blasey Ford.  She has a donated million bucks plus to play with.
Bumper sticker of the day: No Mass Amnesty For Foreign Lawbreakers.
Liberals use images and promotions in the media to drive the narrative.
“Communism – wholesale socialism. Socialism – retail communism.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com  7-14-05
