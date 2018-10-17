Dear editor,
I’m seeking the descendants of Sam Davis. He was the driver for President Jefferson Davis before, during and after the civil war. When President Davis was fleeing Richmond in 1865, he came through Laurens, Pulaski (now Dodge) and Wilcox County. He was captured in Irwin County. His driver was Sam Davis who was one of President Davis’ slaves.
Sam Davis returned to Laurens County after the war and married a young woman he met while driving. They married and raised a family. Somewhere around twenty years later, they moved to Dodge County. There is a photo of him standing by a marker that showed where President Davis camped while in Pulaski (now Dodge) in the first history of Dodge County.
Jack Dorsey
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)