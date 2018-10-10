Legals 10-10-18 page #1
Wednesday, October 10. 2018
1001
ADOPTIONS
GPN 01
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ADDISON LEIGH PATE
DOB: FEBRUARY 7, 2008
Case No. 18A-137
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
TO: BO YANCEY PHILLIPS
You are hereby notified that the above styled action of KRISTIN TANNER and LELAND TANNER seeking to adopt ADDISON LEIGH PATE was filed in said court on the 13th day of September and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the Court on the 7th day of September, 2018, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Dennis Mullis, Attorney for Petitioner, whose address is 101 E. Cherry Street, Suite 1, Post Office Box 429, Cochran, Georgia 31014, an answer to said petition within sixty (60) days of the Order for service by publication.
WITNESS the Honorable SARAH F. WALL Judge of said Court.
This the 13th day of September, 2018.
RHETT WALKER
CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOEY HUNTER DAVIS
All creditors of the Estate of JOEY HUNTER DAVIS, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This the 6th day of September, 2018.
JULIE ELAINE SHEFFIELD,
Executor of the
Estate of JOEY HUNTER DAVIS, Deceased
296 Lovely Grove Church Rd
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF ERNEST ARNOLD EVANS
All creditors of the Estate of ERNEST ARNOLD EVANS, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This the 24th day of August, 2018.
DORIS GRIFFIN EVANS,
Executor of the
Estate of ERNEST ARNOLD
EVANS, Deceased
102 Live Oak
Pooler, GA 31322
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of EMOGENE WALKER TAYLOR, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
JOE D. TAYLOR, JR.
1087 Southwood Circle
Statham, GA 30666
RAE TAYLOR SPRADLEY
822 Cochran Hwy.
Eastman, GA 31023
This 21st day of September 2018.
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF WAYNE M. CARTWRIGHT
All creditors of the Estate of WAYNE M. CARTWRIGHT, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted by law, and all person indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 06th day of September, 2018.
JANICE S. CARTWRIGHT,
EXECUTRIX of Will of
WAYNE M. CARTWRIGHT, deceased
P.O. Box 215
Milan, Georgia 31060
GPN 07
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ANNIE RUTH GILBERT deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 8th day of October, 2018.
JOHNNY GILBERT
JERRY GILBERT
Executors of the Last Will
& Testament of
Annie Ruth Gilbert
225 E. Chicken Road
Chester, GA 31012
1009
ELECTTION NOTICES
GPN 09
SUMMARIES OF PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL
AMENDMENTS
Pursuant to requirements of the Georgia Constitution, Attorney General Christopher Carr, Secretary of State Brian P. Kemp, and Legislative Counsel Richard C. Ruskell hereby provide the summaries of the proposed constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 6, 2018, general election ballot for consideration by the people of Georgia (short captions are those adopted by the Constitutional Amendments Publication Board):
- 1 -
Creates the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund to protect water quality, wildlife habitat, and parks.
House Resolution No. 238
Resolution Act No. 414
Ga. L. 2018, p. 1138
“( ) YES Without increasing
( ) NO the current state sales tax rate, shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to create the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund to conserve lands that protect drinking water sources and the water quality of rivers, lakes, and streams; to protect and conserve forests, fish, wildlife habitats, and state and local parks; and to provide opportunities for our children and families to play and enjoy the outdoors, by dedicating, subject to full public disclosure, up to 80 percent of the existing sales tax collected by sporting goods stores to such purposes without increasing the current state sales tax rate?”
Summary
This proposal authorizes the General Assembly to provide for an annual allocation of up to 80 percent of the revenue derived from the state sales and use tax collected by sporting goods stores to a trust fund to be used for the protection and preservation of conservation land. Any law adopted pursuant to this proposal shall provide for automatic repeal not more than ten years after its effective date; however, such repeal date may be extended for a maximum of ten additional years. It amends Article III, Section IX, Paragraph VI of the Georgia Constitution by adding a new subparagraph (p).
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 2 -
Creates a state-wide business court to lower costs, enhance efficiency, and promote predictable judicial outcomes.
House Resolution 993
Resolution Act No. 410
Ga. L. 2018, p. 1130
“( ) YES Shall the Constitution
( ) NO of Georgia be amended so as to create a state-wide business court, authorize superior court business court divisions, and allow for the appointment process for state-wide business court judges in order to lower costs, improve the efficiency of all courts, and promote predictability of judicial outcomes in certain complex business disputes for the benefit of all citizens of this state?”
Summary
This proposal creates a state-wide business court with state-wide jurisdiction for use under certain circumstances. It contains provisions relating to venue, jurisdiction, and powers of such court and provides for selection, terms, and qualifications of state-wide business court judges. It amends Article VI of the Georgia Constitution by revising Sections I, II, III, IV, and VII.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 3 -
Encourages the conservation, sustainability, and longevity of Georgia’s working forests through tax subclassification and grants.
House Resolution No. 51
Resolution Act No. 297
Ga. L. 2018, p. 1127
“( ) YES Shall the Constitution
( ) NO of Georgia be amended so as to revise provisions related to the subclassification for tax purposes of and the prescribed methodology for establishing the value of forest land conservation use property and related assistance grants, to provide that assistance grants related to forest land conservation use property may be increased by general law for a five-year period and that up to 5 percent of assistance grants may be deducted and retained by the state revenue commissioner to provide for certain state administrative costs, and to provide for the subclassification of qualified timberland property for ad valorem taxation purposes?”
Summary
This proposal revises provisions subclassifying forest land conservation use property for ad valorem taxation purposes. It revises the methodology for establishing the value of forest land conservation use property and related assistance grants. The proposal also permits the subclassification of qualified timberland property for ad valorem taxation purposes. It amends Article VII, Section I, Paragraph III of the Georgia Constitution by revising subparagraph (f) and by adding a new subparagraph (f.1).
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
-4 -
Provides rights for victims of crime in the judicial process.
Senate Resolution No. 146
Resolution Act No. 467
Ga. L. 2018, p. 1139
“( ) YES Shall the Constitution
( ) NO of Georgia be amended so as to provide certain rights to victims against whom a crime has allegedly been perpetrated and allow victims to assert such rights?”
Summary
This proposal recognizes certain rights of victims against whom a crime has been perpetrated and provides for the enforcement of such rights. It amends Article I, Section I of the Georgia Constitution by adding a new Paragraph XXX.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 5 -
Authorizes fair allocation of sales tax proceeds to county and city school districts.
Senate Resolution No. 95
Resolution Act No. 278
Ga. L. 2017, p. 857
“( ) YES Shall the Constitution
( ) NO of Georgia be amended so as to authorize a referendum for a sales and use tax for education by a county school district or an independent school district or districts within the county having a majority of the students enrolled within the county and to provide that the proceeds are distributed on a per student basis among all the school systems unless an agreement is reached among such school systems for a different distribution?”
Summary
This proposal authorizes a county school district or an independent school district or districts within the county having a majority of the students enrolled within the county to call for a referendum for a sales and use tax for education and provides that the proceeds are distributed on a per student basis among all the school systems unless an agreement is reached among such school systems for a different distribution. It amends Article VIII, Section VI, Paragraph IV of the Constitution by revising subparagraphs (a) and (g).
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
SUMMARIES OF
PROPOSED STATE-WIDE
REFERENDUM
QUESTIONS
Pursuant to Code Section 21-2-4 of the O.C.G.A., the Secretary of State is authorized to include with the summaries of proposed constitutional amendments summaries of any state-wide referendum questions to be voted on at the same general election:
- A -
Provides for a homestead exemption for residents of certain municipal corporations.
House Bill No. 820
Act No. 346
Ga. L. 2018, p. 235
“( ) YES Do you approve a
( ) NO new homestead exemption in a municipal corporation that is located in more than one county, that levies a sales tax for the purposes of a metropolitan area system of public transportation, and that has within its boundaries an independent school system, from ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes in the amount of the difference between the current year assessed value of a home and the adjusted base year value, provided that the lowest base year value will be adjusted yearly by 2.6 percent?”
Summary
This proposal authorizes a new homestead exemption from ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes in an amount equal to the amount by which the current year assessed value of a homestead exceeds the adjusted base year value of such homestead. This exemption would only apply to persons residing in a municipal corporation that is located in more than one county, that levies a sales tax for the purposes of a metropolitan area system of public transportation, and that has within its boundaries an independent school system. It enacts Code Section 48-5-44.1 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated.
If approved by a majority of the voters, the Act becomes effective on January 1, 2019, and applies to all tax years beginning on or after that date.
- B -
Provides a tax exemption for certain homes for the mentally disabled.
House Bill No. 196
Act No. 25
Ga. L. 2017, p. 55
“( ) YES Shall the Act be
( ) NO approved which provides an exemption from ad valorem taxes on nonprofit homes for the mentally disabled if they include business corporations in the ownership structure for financing purposes?”
Summary
This proposal clarifies that the existing exemption from ad valorem taxation for nonprofit homes for the mentally disabled applies even when financing for construction or renovation of the homes is provided by a business corporation or other entity. It amends paragraph (13) of Code Section 48-5-41 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated.
If approved by a majority of the voters, the Act becomes effective on January 1, 2019, and applies to all tax years beginning on or after that date.
1011
FORECLOSURES
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by DAVID BANKS and THERESA B. BANKS A/K/A THERESA BANKS to MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION, dated July 10, 2001, recorded in Deed Book 380, Page 193, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of FIFTY-THREE THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($53,200.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN NOVEMBER, 2018, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: DOVENMUEHLE MORTGAGE, INC., 1 CORPORATE DRIVE, SUITE 360, LAKE ZURICH, IL 60047, 8006694268. TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS DAVID BANKS AND THERESA B. BANKS A/K/A THERESA BANKS OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 122 HOLDER PLACE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION
as Attorney in Fact for
DAVID BANKS AND
THERESA B. BANKS A/K/A
THERESA BANKS
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT
PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 307 OF THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 0.50 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT #1 ON A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY GRADY BONEY, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, DATED FEBRUARY 13, 2001, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 31, PAGE 161, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT. THE COURSES AND DISTANCES OF SAID PLAT ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
MR/lwa 11/6/18
Our file no. 5390916 - FT18
1014
MISCELLANEOUS
GPN 14
GST CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC proposes to construct a wireless telecommunication facility, including a 300-foot guyed tower, on the site location at COPELAND SCHOOL ROAD, RHINE, GA 31077 approximately 940 feet north of the intersection of COPELAND SCHOOL ROAD and HIGHWAY 280. Public comments regarding the potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: ALLIE BUTLER, DELTA OAKS GROUP, 4904 PROFESSIONAL COURT, SECOND FLOOR, RALEIGH, NC 27609; (919) 342-8247; abutler@deltaoaksgroup.com. Please include the tower location and the location of the historic resource that you believe to be affected
1015
NAME CHANGE
GPN 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: MADISON MCKENZIE MORGAN
MARY MCKENNA MORGAN
CIVIL ACTION FILE NUMBER: 18V-8457
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
Notice is hereby given that MARY MELISSA MCCRANIE filed a petition in the Superior Court of Dodge County on September 25, 2018, praying for the name of her Minor Child MADISON MCKENZIE MORGAN to be changed to MADISON MCKENZIE MCCRANIE and her Minor Child MARY MCKENNA MORGAN be changed to MARY MCKENNA MCCRANIE. Notice is hereby given to all interested or affected persons to appear in said Court and file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed within thirty (30) days if the filing of said petition.
This the 1st day of October, 2018.
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT
Attorney At Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: (478) 374-1505
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
GPN 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARGARET SUSAN LORD, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-18-9158
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
STEPHANIE ROSATO has petitioned for STEPHANIE ROSATO to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of MARGARET SUSAN LORD, deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before OCTOBER 19, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on OCTOBER 23, 2018 (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
5401 Anson Avenue
Room 100
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
GPN 18
NOTICE
GEORGIA
DODGE COUNTY PROBATE
HENRIETTA Y. ANDERSON has petitioned to be appointed Administratrix of the Estate of LOUIE JOE “SONNY” STANLEY, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for the grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted.
All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before October 18, 2018.
If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled for a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE,
Judge of the Probate Court
STRAUGHAN & STRAUGHAN
Attorneys at Law
45 Parsonage Street
P.O. Box 55567
McRae-Helena, GA 31055
229-868-5629
1020
DELINQUENT TAXES
GPN 20
NOTICE TO BAR RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
TO KYLE YOUNGBLOOD AND RICHARD STEVEN WELLS, ANY CURRENT OCCUPANT, CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND ANY OTHER PERSONS KNOWN OR UNKNOWN WHO CLAIM OR MIGHT CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY, PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY, TO WIT:
ALL THAT PARCEL OR TRACT OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 0.81 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: TO ESTABLISH THE POINT OF BEGINNING, BEGIN AT THE INTERSECTION FORMED BY THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GOLF COURSE ROAD AND THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF OLD COCHRAN ROAD; THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF OLD COCHRAN ROAD IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 924.97 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, THUS ESTABLISHED, CONTINUE TO RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF OLD COCHRAN ROAD SOUTH 48 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 50 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 47 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 344.32 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED IN THE SOUTHERN RAILWAY RIGHT OF WAY LINE; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE NORTH 39 DEGREES 35 MINUTES 22 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 47 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 28 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 359.44 FEET BACK TO THE PLACE OR POINT OF BEGINNING. ACCORDING TO A PLAT PREPARED BY OLIN J. MCLEOD, GA R.L. S. NO 2259, DATED APRIL 15, 1996, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 27, PAGE 296, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
MAP AND PARCEL E16-050, EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
WILL EXPIRE AND BE FOREVER FORECLOSED AND BARRED ON AND AFTER THE 5TH DAY OF NOVEMBER 2018. THE TAX DEED TO WHICH THIS NOTICE RELATES IS DATED JULY 5, 2017, AND IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN DEED BOOK 843 AT PAGE 299.
